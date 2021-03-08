Fulfilling all the dietary promises to my body has never been this easy with the help of The Sonoma Diet.

Believe me, I’ve been there a lot! But after endless research for months, constantly surfing through various health blogs, I happen to come across an e-book known as The Sonoma Diet.

The Sonoma Diet Reviews – Connie Guttersen’s Weight Loss Secrets Revealed!

It consists of various nutritious meal plans and recipes specially created for fitness freaks or anyone who aspires to have a perfectly balanced diet.

I also found out that the author herself is a registered nutritional expert and dietary consultant for various leading companies, and so I decided to give a shot to this ebook.

There were various instructions on the food items to be consumed for each day and I decided to go along with it. The results were quite surprising which is exactly why I would like to share my experience with you.

So if you are confused about your dietary plans or none of it have been working well, all you need to do is go through my review of the Sonoma Diet and the rest is up to you!

Product Name The Sonoma Diet Category Weight Loss Creator Dr. Connie Guttersen Main Benefits It helps you gain a fit body but also strengthens your immunity to a great extent Price $14.96 Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What Is The Sonoma Diet?

The Sonoma Diet is an e-book that consists of top food items for weight loss and nutritional recipes for a healthy and fit body. It is based on the original Sonoma Diet program.

The Sonoma Diet is said to be based on one of the most popular dietary plans, The Mediterranean diet which involves whole grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, olive oil, fish, poultry, dairy products, nuts, and wine.

The author, Dr. Connie Guttersen has been a leading nutritional and dietary expert for years.

The Sonoma Diet e-book includes expert advice by the author herself for a thorough understanding of the body’s nutritional needs.

The recipes provided are not only healthy but very delicious which makes you want to follow them every day.

About the Author

Dr. Connie Guttersen is a worldwide renowned dietician and nutrition expert. She is the New York Times Best Selling Author for her books, ‘The Sonoma Diet’ and ‘The Sonoma Diet Cookbook’.

She graduated in nutrition and dietetics from Texas Christian University, where she later served as a food science instructor.

Guttersen is a registered nutrition instructor at the Culinary Institute of America. She focuses on developing nutritional diet plans which also include delicious food items for a healthy and fit body.

She has been credited for developing the Standards of Care for the Obesity Treatment Center at Washington and also served as a dietary consultant for various leading companies.

Guttersen has also been a guest lecturer for various food and diet conferences worldwide.

How Does The Sonoma Diet eBook Work?

As I have said before, The Sonoma diet program is inspired by the Mediterranean food style and therefore is a combination of nutritional as well as delicious food items.

Sonoma Diet is broken down into three phases known as ‘waves’. These waves are based on various ‘power foods’ such as whole grains, certain fruits and vegetables, and olive oil.

They act as the base of the diet since they are loaded with various essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber.

Let me give you a better understanding of each wave before talking about its working process.

Wave 1:

Wave 1 is said to be the strictest part of the entire program at the same time the shortest. It is specially designed to help in weight loss, reduce excess consumption of sugary foods and maintain calorie counts in your body. Wave 1 lasts for 10 days which is exactly same as explained in Biofit.

Wave 2:

Wave 2 starts after the first 10 days of Wave 1. The food items mentioned in Wave 1 will be followed in this phase and also you will be allowed to consume any food that was restricted in Wave 1.

The interesting part about Wave 2 is that you will be asked to practice daily exercise and meditation to help enjoy your meals to the fullest and gain maximum benefits. You will have to reach the required weight goal before moving on to Wave 3.

Wave 3:

The last phase, Wave 3 acts as the maintenance phase of the Sonoma Diet ie; it helps you maintain the weight goal you have achieved in the previous wave. Here you will be asked to follow the same rules in Wave 2. But you will also be provided with new food options and more flexibility in consumption.

Wave 3 involves high carb/high-fat food items but all in a very limited amount. If you find your weight increasing while in Wave 3, it is advised that you go back to the previous wave to have your weight back in control.

Now let’s get to its working process. You are required to eat three meals per day. You can eat snacks but only when there is extreme hunger between meals as portion control is crucial to achieving weight loss.

You will also have to use a 7-inch plate or 2-cup (475 mL) bowl for breakfast and a 9-inch plate for lunch and dinner.

Each bowl or plate is categorized into various sections for the prescribed food items.

Features Of The Sonoma Diet Guide

Since Sonoma Diet is solely based on the Mediterranean diet, the features are quite similar such as,

It combines important power foods along with tasty food items to satisfy your cravings.

It ensures a balanced intake of food items and thus maintains calories.

The powerful balance of various nutrients not only helps you gain a fit body but also strengthens your immunity to a great extent, helping you fight back various underlying illnesses.

Why Is The Sonoma Diet Pdf Useful?

The Sonoma Diet ebook acts as a perfect guide for all your fitness problems. Even though you may be having a balanced diet, your body may still be deprived of some very key nutrients which you may not be even aware of! Sonoma diet is carefully designed to ensure the correct intake of all the nutrients in the right amount.

Also since it is in the e-book format, it is highly portable helping you check any instructions or information at any time, anywhere right at the click of a button.

Who Can Benefit From Sonoma Diet e-book?

Anyone can benefit from the Sonoma Diet ebook. Whether you are a fitness freak, struggling with weight problems, or lack sufficient nutrients, it is a complete solution for all.

Like I said earlier, its high portability provides the greatest advantage in helping you remain up to date with your meal plans and diet routines.

It also ensures your overall health and fights any underlying health conditions especially diabetes and heart diseases.

Is Sonoma Diet Legit?

Yes, Sonoma Diet is a 100% legit program. As stated earlier, the program has been developed by the leading nutrition expert Dr. Connie Guttersen herself and is proven to be highly effective for hundreds across the globe.

The Sonoma diet e-book has been rated 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon with countless positive customer reviews which you can check out yourself!

As for my opinion, I highly recommend the Sonoma diet e-book to anyone who wants to have a healthy lifestyle. I have been following this diet program for two months now. The results are pretty great! I lost 35lbs and I feel more energized and flexible. Works the way it claims!

How Much Does Sonoma Diet Cost And Where To Buy It?

The Sonoma Diet e-book costs only $14.96

Final Verdict – The Sonoma Diet Reviews

I believe I have said everything I needed to say about Sonoma Diet through this review and I hope you now have a basic understanding of the program.

There is nothing more to say about this product other than the fact that is well effective. You can also do your necessary research on the program, e-book, or the author to know more detailed information.

Of course, since it is a strict diet plan you would have to make huge changes to your groceries and check every single food or drink you will buy after starting this diet.

Also since it mostly involves home-cooking, you would need to spend the required time to prepare each meal. But to achieve the desired results, you would obviously have to make the necessary efforts.

So many people have successfully achieved their diet goals through the Sonoma Diet e-book including me. It is definitely worth the try!