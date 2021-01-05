A sudden increase in the total number of infections and deceased terribly hit the state of Tennessee currently.

Reports from the state Department of Health show that 17,330 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths occurred in the state during the last two days.

The Surge Of COVID-19 Gets Higher In Tennessee

By now, the total cases increased to 612,250 besides 7,168 deaths and more than 3,100 hospitalizations. This made Tennessee possess the fourth-highest position of infection percentage in the country, which implies nearly one percent of the state’s 6.8 million people.

Presently, there are 80,000 and more active cases in the State. The TDH reported that the test positivity rate is 1056 in Tennessee which is more than the World Health Organization’s suggestion in the standard measure of 5 percent.

According to the Metro Health Department, there have been 83,209 cases and 482 deaths in Davison County. It is the largest city in the state and home to Nashville. Over 694,000 people have been infected in the country, which is 11% of the country’s population.

70,142 cases and 925 deaths have been in Shelby County which also includes Memphis, the second-largest city in the state. Regardless of the current situation, Democratic Mayor Jim Strickland has denied following even a limited measure of lockdown.

The fake health directive in the country entirely encourages people to stay home while letting the restaurants, stores, and gyms to be open and exempting other services like weddings and funerals from its social distancing rules.

The cases in Knox County are 35,269 and 333 deaths, where the third-largest city, Knoxville, sits. Hamilton County comes next with 30,810 cases and 282 deaths.

The Mayor Jim Coppinger of Chattanooga’s Republic declared on Dec. 31 that the city’s mask mandate will end on Jan. 15.

His policies like back-to-work and back-to-school campaigns encourage more spread of the virus. while taking measures to reopen the economy and produce profits they put the workers’ lives in danger.

The boilerplate statement issued by Bill Lee, the Republican Governor in last month, pretends the concern for the well-being of workers.

However, workers are actually forced to confront the coronavirus directly in the workplace. Lee also limited the indoor gathering capacity to 10 but allowed businesses, schools, and even high school athletics to stay open.

He said that he was signing an order to limit indoor public gatherings to 10 people, and he believes that high school sports should be carried out since those are crucial for kids.

He asked businesses to allow their employees to work from home for the next 30 days. If the virus still rages even after, elsewhere implement mask-wearing at the workplace.