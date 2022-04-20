The Unwanted Undead Adventurer TV Anime Announced, Release Date, Plot, And Cast!!!

We all love to read novels. Sometimes we miss something when we read our favorite novels. Dark fantasy novels have a separate fan base. The unwanted undead adventurer is a famous novel, which is written by Yuu Okano that has an update, which is nothing but the novel is going to be released in anime format.

It is a big surprise for novel lovers. Definitely, it’s going to hit the stage once again.

The producer of the unwanted undead adventurer- Overlap Bunko announced this anime adaption.

Plot Of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

Rentt Faina is the main lead in this story. Rentt Faina is a twenty-five-year-old young adventurous person. For almost a decade he has been hacking away from the monsters. But Rentt Faina didn’t find it worthy and sometimes feels stuck during hunting slimes and goblins. He produces only a meager amount of coins every day is also his fear.

On the Labyrinth of the Moon’s reflection, things got changed, and Rentt Faina seemingly undiscovered this path. He found that wherever the path ended, there is nothing he takes like treachery or money but a huge dragon that swallows him as a whole. In a short time, he woke up and found that he was not dead but a dead-alive person, which is nothing but a pile of bones.

After that Rentt Faina considers a new quest to achieve existential evolution. He was quite hopeful that soon he will definitely return to the world in human form. Finally, the plot is that Rentt will succeed or will the huge dragon consume him?

The producers think about releasing this big announcement during their anniversary. So, without any waiting, on their 9th anniversary Overlap Bunko is going to conduct an online event for their fans exclusively. The event also has a special announcement for horror fantasy lovers.

So finally it is going to happen that the unwanted undead adventurers anime is their statement. The major credit goes to the author of the novel Yu Okano.

Cast Of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

Lauren VIVI and Rentt Faina are the two main characters. Other than this many secondary characters are available. They are Edel, Rina Rupaju, and Sheila Ibalse. The clove, dragon, Idres LOHG, Isabella Kalierro, Laura satii, Lilian Genet, Louris kalierro, Luka, Mysterious women, Raiz Dunner, Sheila’s brother are some minor characters in the novel.

The cast for the anime adaptation is still not declared and has not been released yet. Soon The producer Overlap Bunko released the cast details for the anniversary event. The fans would enjoy it thoroughly.

Conclusion About The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

It was an amazing announcement by Overlap Bunko. At the end of the route sits a legendary dragon who is willing to devour all and every soul is the final twist. The Rentt’s body is just a skeleton; he has no blood or flesh in his body is the main part of the story.

The final theme of the story is only revolving around the Rentt whether he revives his body or not.