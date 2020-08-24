The Us Allows Emergency Use Of Blood Plasma Treatment For Coronavirus Patients

The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has given authorization for the use of plasma to treat coronavirus patients. For this treatment, they use antibody-rich blood plasma from people who’ve recovered from the disease and it has already been used on over 70,000 people in the US. And President Donald Trump has already mentioned that the treatment could reduce deaths by 35%. The announcement has come on the eve of the Republican National Convention, where President Trump will launch his campaign to win a second term in the White House.

On Sunday the president told reporters that “This is what I’ve been looking forward to doing for a long time,” “I’m pleased to make a truly historic announcement in our battle against the China virus that will save countless lives.” And he also described this procedure as therapy and he appealed for Americans to come forward to donate plasma if they’ve recovered from Covid-19. Rather than full treatment, the FDA has given the treatment “emergency use authorization” by saying that early research suggests blood plasma can decrease mortality and improve patient health if it’s administered within the first three days of their hospitalization. And more trials are needed to prove its effectiveness.

According to the data collected during recent months, the agency has reported that it was safe after an extensive and they added that the benefits of the treatment outweighed any risks. The director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks have said that “It appeared that the product is safe and we’re comfortable with that and we continue to see no concerning safety signals.” The FDA has also proved that the use of plasma transfusions on coronavirus patients under certain conditions, like those who are gravely ill or taking part in clinical trials. And on Saturday President Trump has tweeted “the deep state, or whoever, at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics.” And he also added, “Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after [the US presidential election].”

Earlier this year, US regulators gave emergency authorization to Gilead Science Inc’s redeliver as a therapeutic treatment for coronavirus. And Financial Times has reported that the White House is considering granting emergency authorization for a vaccine being developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, ahead of the US presidential election on 3 November. But the White House has not commented on the story but a spokesperson for AstraZeneca has reported that efficacy results for its trials were not expected until later this year.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 176,000 people have died from coronavirus since the start of the outbreak in the United States and nearly 5.7 million cases have also been confirmed nationwide.