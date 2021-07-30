Since Covid-19 vaccines were made available to almost all of the US population, everything is looking a lot like it did at the beginning of the pandemic: cases are soaring, events have been postponed, and restrictions are back in place.

Insufficient vaccination rates are the culprit, and one solution could be to mandate vaccinations preventatively, according to Dr. Paul Offit, director of Children’s Hospital Philadelphia’s Vaccine Education Center and a member of the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee. NBC’s Wolf Blitzer told CNN’s Offit Wednesday: We’ve hit a wall. There is a point where you must compel people to act responsibly.

The Us Is Reverting To The Restrictions And Surges Of The Early Pandemics. The Right Thing Must Be Compelled, Says, Expert

Since vaccination enthusiasm waned, many of those who have not gotten vaccinated now express reluctance or resistance. As of now, just 49.3% of US citizens have been fully protected, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, far less than the 70 to 85% estimated to be necessary to slow or stop the spread of the virus. In the past, three million doses were given daily. If that had continued, we could have reached a level of roughly 80% population immunity.

The number of new cases is rising again. Among 49 states experiencing a surge, 35 have experienced a percentage increase of more than 50% in new cases over the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Several Nationals players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday morning, and the Washington Nationals missed their MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. There have been some areas that have returned to mask mandates as a result of increasing cases.

Besides the Atlanta mayor ordering masks indoors on Wednesday, Hawaii state employees and guests will have to wear masks indoors starting Monday, and the Pentagon requires masks indoors no matter what their vaccination status is.

Several local leaders, however, argue that pre-vaccine precautions should not be returned. Kemp tweeted Wednesday that he would not impose any mask or lockdown requirements in Georgia.

It is one of 35 states in which new cases are up by at least 50% this week. The CDC reports that 38.5% of people in the state are fully vaccinated.

According to Kemp, the number of people getting vaccinated is hindered by mixed messages from Washington and those with political agendas. Georgia has been consistent in its message, he added. Undervaccination and the Delta variant have altered the landscape of the pandemic, according to health experts.

The vaccine mandate is advocated by experts as hesitancy grows

Despite huge amounts of education and increased accessibility, vaccination rates have stabilized in many areas being worried about a trend that would put an end to the pandemic without vaccination.

The Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core report that vaccine hesitancy has decreased overall over the past few months, but Republican voters are more likely now to reject the Covid-19 vaccine.

Republicans who have the most trust in far-right news are more likely than those who trust mainstream news to refuse vaccinations, the survey found. According to the survey data, however, 77% of Republicans who most trust mainstream news sources prefer Fox News.

Officials and experts say vaccine mandates could help overcome hesitancy. They have been implemented in many places. Until all employees receive a Covid-19 vaccination, officials with the New York State Court System said Wednesday. Another major New York City developer, the Durst Organization, warned that workers who are not vaccinated will be fired after Labor Day.

Baylor Scott & White Health announced Wednesday that all of its 49,001 employees, volunteers, vendors, students, and residents will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by October.

The Delta variant is the most contagious and deadly strain seen so far, resulting in exponentially increasing hospitalization and severe illness rates. In its statement, the company noted that unvaccinated people account for the majority of these cases.

You May Also Like This: Revitaa pro reviews