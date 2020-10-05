There is a lot that you can learn from the illness of Trump

While the country is watching to see how President Donald Trump fares when he’s treated for COVID-19, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 209,000 Americans and infected 7.3 million, physicians stated there are things the American people might draw from his illness.

The key among them is that no one is susceptible to a disease that, depending on political ideology or rank, does not pick and choose what to target. Theodore Iwashyna, director of health services research and an associate professor of internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Health Sciences, said, “I remain eternally hopeful that this will be the week that more Americans can realise the seriousness of this crisis and just how many many Americans will die this fall and winter and begin to take greater responsibility for it.” I hope others can do so, and I hope our politicians can take this as an occasion to note that this is about a virus that can be decreased in propagation, not as a virus that can be decreased

Early Friday morning, Trump revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The infection was also confirmed positive by about a dozen people who were in direct touch with the president or other White House officials. Trini Mathew, Beaumont Health’s infectious disease expert and epidemiologist, said the Trumps are receiving medical attention of the utmost level, and it’s not time to worry. Nevertheless, she added, it’s time for individuals to take a serious look at their own lives and do what they can to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

This news just shows that the virus will affect anyone, and so we need to be severe, she said. It’s not only to defend ourselves as human beings; it’s also to defend those around us. This is what the news shop tells us, doesn’t it? One person around the POTUS is positive and then probably infects others. Dr Trini Mathew says, “It’s not just protecting ourselves as an entity, but protecting those around us as well.” “With diseases and viruses, that’s exactly what we do. … They are spread from one human to another. And I hope this is a powerful lesson for both of us to think about it. This pandemic is not over. This is a significant illness.”

At Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the president is being monitored, and his doctor, Sean Conley, said he was “doing well” on Saturday. Trump, he added, on Thursday had a slight cough, coughing, and tiredness, “both of which are overcome.” “He provides the right multidisciplinary treatment. … We track him very closely,” said Conley. To start wearing one, Mathew encouraged people who may have been uncertain about wearing a mask. I sometimes see people not wearing a mask, or not wearing a mask properly, “she added.” It may slide down the nose unintentionally and only still cover the lips. But I agree that those who wear masks will need to be mindful of that, how to properly wear the mask and also be vigilant where our hands are while we have the mask on. We could have infected our hands and touched contaminated items around us, and also affected our masks.

It is the best time that we need to focus and not to panicbut to reflect on how we wear masks, how we wash our mouths, and what we can do to protect ourselves. “In general, recommendations for public health are extremely relevant,” Iwashyna said. “Whenever I go out, I always wear a mask. I’m trying to maintain the social space. And while I’m not in the hospital, I operate from home. I use PPE (personal protective equipment) while I’m in the hospital, as a doctor, all the time. We do believe it functions for PPE. While at least ten individuals close to the president have tested positive for the coronavirus, more received negative test results, including former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee who shared a debate stage with the president Tuesday night.

People should note that a negative test is not a panacea, Mathew said, and test reports do not necessarily provide an exact image of whether anyone is sick. Even if a test comes out negative, if they are exposed to a person with COVID-19, individuals must follow up on 14-day quarantines, she said. “There is a risk of a false negative test, especially when patients have all the signs and symptoms of COVID,” said Mathew. We saw it with the first surge in COVID, and it’s because of the continuum of the disease when the research was completed. Now the flip of that is that there is still a risk that someone will get a false-positive result when the incidence in the population comes down.

It makes sense to get screened, she said, after near exposure to a person with a case of COVID-19, but the timing of the test varies. A negative result does not rule out if they have been contaminated, “she added.” I also want to illustrate if element because even if people decide to get screened following an injury, illness is not removed or removed from isolation by a negative test. When evaluating the findings of some examination, doctors must look at the whole picture. “With any research, this principle of false negative and false positive can emerge,” Mathew said. “We retake certain scans even though the diagnosis is initially negative, but we find that the patient appears to show those signs or effects or could be getting worse.”

When fall sets in, Mathew said, the nation could see another epidemic because it brings with it the flu season and other respiratory viruses. People should keep up, she added, with vaccines that might be delayed to have a flu shot. That is particularly valid, said Mathew, for those at high risk of significant COVID-19 illness, such as people who are obese who have asthma, heart disease, who kidney disease.