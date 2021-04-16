The heart constantly pumps blood throughout our body. This blood carries oxygen and nutrients to our different organs. But there are some lifestyle choices and medical conditions which can disrupt the proper flow of blood through our arteries and veins.

But now doctors have identified different food items which can have a beneficial impact on improving blood circulation.

These Foods Will Make Your Blood Flow Better!

Cause And Symptoms Of Disruptions In Proper Blood Circulation:

People who are overweight can suffer from issues regarding blood circulation. Excessive smoking and lack of physical activities can also adversely affect blood flow. There are particular diseases like diabetes, Raynaud’s disease, and atherosclerosis which also disrupt circulation. People suffering from blood clotting disorders also suffer from circulatory issues.

Reduced blood circulation is usually manifested through the following symptoms:

Swelling and accumulation of fluid in ankles, feet and legs

A tingling sensation in the extremities of the body like hands and feet

Frequent muscle cramps are a sign of circulatory issues

Memory loss, fatigue and difficulty concentrating are symptoms of reduced blood flow to the brain

Leg ulcers are and varicose veins also develop due to reduced blood circulation

Foods that keep the circulatory system healthy:

Beetroot- beets help the circulatory system of our body by maintaining the health of our blood vessels. Beets are very rich in nitrates. Our body converts nitrates into nitric oxide and this helps to expand the blood vessels of the body. Beets are also effective for reducing blood pressure.

Red hot peppers- all varieties of red hot peppers contain high quantities of capsaicinoids. Capsaicinoids have anti-inflammatory properties. They keep arteries in good health and prevent them from hardening up and disrupting blood flow. Capsaicinoids also have strong anti-oxidant properties. Red hot peppers improve the health of arteries and are also useful in reducing the risk of blood pressure and diabetes.

Garlic- in 2017 a study was conducted on people with coronary diseases. It was found that over three months, the group that consumed garlic powder tablets regularly showed better blood flow in the forearms than people in the control group. Garlic helps maintain the health of arteries in the body and supports proper circulation.

Leafy greens- leafy greens, like beetroot are very rich in inorganic nitrate. This helps to expand the blood vessels of the body. Leafy greens are useful in reducing blood pressure and maintaining cardiovascular health.

Pomegranate- Pomegranate juice helps prevent the build-up of plaque in the arteries and thus allows for smooth blood flow throughout the body. Pomegranate is also effective in reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) and increasing good cholesterol (HDL). Pomegranates are good anti-oxidants and can potentially reduce the risk of some ailments like diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and some cancers.

Berries- most berries like blueberries, cranberries, raspberries, and blackberries possess very high anti-oxidant properties. Berries are also rich in polyphenols which have anti-inflammatory properties. Polyphenols can prevent the narrowing of blood vessels.

Fish- fishes like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines are rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids prevent plaque build-up in arteries and also improve good cholesterol (HDL) levels in the blood.

Nuts- nuts when consumed in the right quantities and as part of a balanced diet can have a very positive effect on the cardiovascular and circulatory system of our body. Nuts contain a compound called Larginine which produced nitric oxide in the body and maintains arterial health. Nuts also contain different minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium which help to regulate blood pressure.

Citric fruits- Citric fruits can effectively increase cognitive function by increasing blood flow to the brain. In a 2016 study, it was found that 500 milliliters of citric juice improve cognitive function in adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years.

A smart, healthy diet is the key to ensuring a healthy circulatory system and a robust body.

Source: