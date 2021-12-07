The Country is bouncing back in full swing with full vigor and enthusiasm to relish the holidays. With the holidays and oncoming of the winter months, doctors are urging for a flu shot in addition to the two doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for immunocompromised patients. The additional dose of vaccine is authorized by Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The additional third dose is provided to improve the response to the first two doses of the vaccine.

Third Dose Of Vaccine A Necessity Say US Doctors

The third vaccine is different from the booster vaccine. A booster vaccine is to enhance the protection against COVID-19, as over time the efficiency of the full vaccination might have decreased. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended an additional dose of the vaccine for the immunocompromised. Patients diagnosed with cancer, organ or bone marrow transplant, HIV, and other chronic diseases or are under medication for these conditions among others are considered immunocompromised.

Such patients would end up with worse health outcomes if they get infected or re-infected by COVID-19. A person with a healthy immune system may get away from the virus and its variants of concern but might pose a real threat to those with a weak immune system.

Doctors advise going for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine at least one month after their second dose of the vaccine. In addition, doctors say that a mix and match of vaccines is also accepted. Several researchers revealed that there is evidence of immune escape at the rate of 60% with an additional dose of the vaccine.

The additional dose is of paramount importance because 3% of the US adults comprising of 7 million of its population have moderate to severe compromised immune systems. In case of infection or re-infection, they remain highly vulnerable.

Dr. Stanley Jordan, Director of Cedars-Sinai’s Nephrology and Transplant Program emphasizes that an additional dose is all-important for transplant patients, given the fact that these patients are given medication to suppress their immune system to prevent organ rejection.

A study has revealed that the primary vaccine against COVID-19 has not provided adequate protection against the infection. What is shocking to the medical arena is that only 20-30% of such patients had COVID-19 antibodies in them after taking the primary dose of vaccine.

Scientists believe that if a third dose of the vaccine is provided to the targeted section, that is, people with a weak immune system, it would help in reducing hospitalization and trauma during this festive season and winter months for many.

With the holidays approaching, the tourism sector which had the hard beatings during the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to revive. The Trade and Tourism industry accounted for 8.6 % in 2019 which took a downturn in the pandemic period has shown glimpses of recovery. It is a socio-economic driver, with increasing diversification.

Domestic tourism signals an expansion against international travel bans with the new variant of concern, Omicron, increasing its presence in different countries. In addition, little more than half of the population of the globe has received one shot. The US Tourism Industry has put together everything to provide its customers to enjoy travel, music, and food to keep the trip warm and sweet.

In such a situation where the Omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate, the priority of the government should be to administer additional doses to fully vaccinated people with compromised immune systems or who have comorbidities, so that no section of the population is missed out from the festive zeal and merriment.

This step could be achieved through a collaborative and participatory approach through monitoring targets and emergency measures accordingly. With the festive season taking charge and with the high transmissibility of Omicron in other countries especially in South Africa, doctors have made categorical recommendations for the additional flu shots to the government.