Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus had been reported in one-third of the United States’ population by the end of 2020 (approximately 103 million people). Still, more than three-quarters of the cases had not been formally verified, according to a Columbia University research published in March.

This unreported outbreak, which is typically moderate or asymptomatic infectious, “allows the virus to propagate rapidly across the wider community,” author Jeffrey Shaman said in a press statement from the institution. He works as an environmental health sciences professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

According to the researchers, confirmed cases increased from 11 percent in March to 25 percent in December in 2020, indicating more and better testing, as well as increasing public awareness of the problem. Due to the fact that individuals with moderate or asymptomatic illnesses were less likely to be tested, even though they might potentially infect others, the confirmation rate remained low.

Shaman and his colleagues discovered that some geographical areas had greater rates of infection than others. For example, it is estimated that more than 60% of individuals in regions of the upper Midwest and Mississippi valley, including the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, have been infected with the virus.

Within five cities under investigation, by 2020, 52 percent were living with HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles; 48 percent in Chicago; 44 percent in New York City; 42 percent in Miami; and 27 percent in Phoenix (according to the CDC). The infection rates in various cities peaked at different periods of the year. Large waves were seen in New York and Chicago in the spring, autumn, and winter, although there was minimal activity in the summer; waves were seen in Los Angeles and Phoenix in the summer and fall/winter, and waves were seen in Miami all year.

Los Angeles County, which has more than 10 million people and is the nation’s most populous, had a particularly significant wave throughout the autumn and winter and had a community infection rate of 2.4 percent on December 31, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to experts, about one in every 130 Americans (0.77 percent) would be infectious by the end of 2020, while 0.83 percent would be sick but not contagious. According to results published on August 26 in the journal Nature, the proportion of individuals who were infectious was much greater in certain places than in others.

COVID mortality rates decreased from 0.8 percent in the spring of 2020 to 0.3 percent at the end of the year as public health measures were strengthened and treatment was enhanced throughout the United States. Many variables, according to the researchers, would affect the path of the pandemic in the United States in 2021, including the emergence of highly infectious variations that increase the likelihood of reinfection and breakthrough infections. The availability of vaccinations and the introduction of new variations have altered the landscape. Still, it is essential to remember how deadly the pandemic was in its initial year, according to Sen Pei, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles.