According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, the rise in new cases has been increased up to 300% as compared to the Labor Day of last year and is recorded in an average of seven days Monday.

Students returning to the schools marks the rise in cases among children leading to hospitals being overcrowded. As commented by experts, a holiday weekend can make the situation worse.

This Year Labor Day indicates A Rise Of Up To 300% More Cases

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control advised the unvaccinated people and vaccinated people not to travel during holidays as the risk will become high due to the rise in the rate of transmission of the virus.

According to the experts, Americans aged 12 and above can get a highly effective vaccine which is the best defense against the virus. More cases of Delta variant have been found this year which is a big difference when matched with previous years’ cases.

However, the vaccinated Americans make up only 53% and the other 62% of the eligible Americans are making millions of other people vulnerable.

Dr. Megan Ranney, Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean of Public Health and Brown University said that the people who are currently hospitalized are the unvaccinated ones. She also added that the people who got both jabs of vaccine do not need hospitalization as presently Covid-19 is about the unvaccinated people.

According to the CDC data, West Virginia, Wyoming, Mississippi, Alabama and Idaho are the states with less than 40% of the population vaccinated. Moreover, Mississippi and Alabama have 90% ICU utilization.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services data, states which include less than 10% ICU capacity are Texas, Georgia, Florida, and Arkansas.

Ranney advised the people to get shots of vaccine and wear a mask when going to public indoor spaces.

The best method to safeguard children who can’t get vaccinated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is to keep them surrounded by immunized adults, whether it’s friends, family, or school teachers.

The CDC recommends schools to have a full-time nurse for every 750 students, although, the quarter schools don’t have a nurse at all.

The latest data published in the Journal of School Nursing in 2018 from a national school nurse workforce study states that 25% of the schools do not employ school nurses at all and 39% of the schools employ full-time school nurses while 35% of the schools employ part-time school nurses. The experts emphasize the shortage of school nurses in the nation for years, but the present situation indicates the terrible shortage of nurses.

The study published in the Journal of School Nursing in 2018 indicated that the rural regions have more shortages of nurses than the urban areas. The study shows that 23.5% of rural schools had a shortage of nurses when compared to 10.3% of the urban schools.

When talking with CNN, a pediatric nurse practitioner and the former president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Laura Searcy said that the main issue behind the shortage of school nurses in rural areas is the improper and mishmash of state and local funding. This leads to the shortage of primary care pediatric health care providers also.

On the other hand, the US Food and Drug Administration is ready to discuss the booster shots on September 17. Last month, the White House released a statement that the people who got both shots of vaccines of Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech may start receiving the booster shots from September 20.

Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice said that once the government gives a green flag for the administration of the booster shots, they will be doing it immediately. He further added that the people who are above 60 years need booster shots but are being held by the federal level right and nation.

Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst said that the foremost important thing right now is the unvaccinated people to get both doses of the vaccine.