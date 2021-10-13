If you see the bigger picture the COVID-19 infection rates are at an all-time low and the burden of hospitals easing up hence.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director at the National Institute of Allergy and infectious disease, it is indeed good news, and the decline is expected to continue but we have to still be on the vigil and not declare victory just yet as there are 68 million people who are eligible but haven’t been vaccinated and if one looks at the history there is a possibility of the surge which cannot be neglected.

Though Covid Cases Are On A Decline Nationwide

In 45 states in the US, the new cases of COVID-19 have been either declining or have been steady this week compared to the previous week as per the data analysis from John Hopkins University

While 5 states – Montana, Minnesota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Michigan have more new cases reported when compared to the previous week.

In Michigan, an emergency room physician said his hospital is still overwhelmed with patients.

As per the emergency room physician DR Rob Davidson, the hospital is still overwhelmed and doctors are working shifts in a row, and that he has witnessed six or seven people waiting for beds that don’t exist.

The percentage of vaccinated residents in Michigan is 52 percent as of now lower than that of the national average which stands at 56.4%, as per the CDC (Centre for disease control and prevention

Dr. Fauci stated that though there has been an observable decline as we have less than 100,000 cases per day still with 95,00 new infections reported daily it’s remarkably high still. And that he would like to see 10,000 and lower cases per day.

The death toll owing to COVID-19 stands at more than 1,600 per day according to the data from John Hopkins University this past week.

Davidson stated that even though comparatively lesser death rates are good but that’s not the only parameter one should be using to judge. In his hospital, the Covid patients have been on ventilators for over a month and some have undergone very invasive procedures just to be alive.

According to him few of the covid survivors develop what is called post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD owing to their time in the ICU.

As per a study published recently 30 percent of COVID-19 survivors experience PTSD, a psychological ailment caused by traumatic and life-threatening situations.

It has been observed that mothers who got infected in the third trimester of their pregnancies had negative effects because of the infection on them and on their babies.

According to research published in the Journal of Maternal-Fetal and Neonatal Medicine, between the month of March and September of last year infected pregnant women developed higher gestational diabetes and experienced heavier bleeding while in delivery and other complications like lower white blood cells and newborn babies also experienced breathing problems.

The study though has been limited to women in one hospital, so its finding does not directly imply that it’s generic to all pregnant women.

There have also been Covid cases with symptoms that lasted months after infections

A study published last month shows that for more than one-third of Covid-19 patients the symptoms persisted for three to six months after the infection.

The most common symptoms include Breathing problems, abdominal pain, diarrhea, pain, fatigue, depression, and anxiety.

Data shows that as many as 46 percent of young adults and children between 10 and 22 years of age have experienced at least one symptom after recovering.