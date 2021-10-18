The need for all employees in Italy to display a Covid-19 permit, given by the government, went into effect on Friday, prompting demonstrations at major ports and concerns of a labor shortage. Individuals who are employed in the public or private sector must have a “green pass” that contains a QR code as evidence of either a complete vaccination, recent recuperation from an illness, or a negative test result within the last 48 hours, as determined by the health department.

Thousands Protest As The Covid Permit, Which Is Required For Employees In Italy

The danger of being fined and being suspended without pay for employees who arrive at work without a valid permit is up to 1,500 euros ($1,730). Employers may also be subject to penalties if they allow their employees to work now without.

The biggest protests took place outside the gates of Trieste, a major northeastern port where labor organizations had threatened to shut down operations. Around 6,000 demonstrators gathered outside the port’s gates, some of whom were shouting and waving fireworks. According to Stefano Puzzler, a local service union official, about 40% of Trieste’s port employees are not vaccinated, a percentage that is much higher than that of the overall Italian population.

According to Regional Governor MassimilianoFedriga, who spoke to SkyTG24: “The port (of Trieste) is open and operational. Naturally, there may be some problems and fewer individuals at work, but the system is still operational.” “In terms of the legislation, the green pass is a terrible thing since it constitutes discrimination. There’s nothing else to say. It is not a health rule; rather, it is a political maneuver intended to sow discord among people “Fabio Boson, a 59-year-old port worker in Trieste, shared his thoughts. According to a witness who spoke to Reuters, about 100 protestors stopped truck access in Genoa, Italy’s second major port.

When a tiny protest with people chanting “No green pass” took place in Rome, riot police stood by to keep the peace. Also planned for Friday afternoon at the town’s Circus Maximus was a protest against the government’s handling of the situation. According to Italian official data, 81 percent of an eligible population has been completely vaccinated, with more than 85 percent have received the first vaccination dosage. Italy has also started administering booster injections to those over the age of 80 who have impaired immunity.

Since September 1, the certification has been needed on long-distance trains and at indoor venues like restaurants, museums, and gyms, among other places. In Europe, there are still pockets of poor vaccination uptake. These are the methods used by four nations to deal with them:

In mid-September, the cabinet of Mario Draghi, Prime Minister, adopted the regulation and is one of the world’s most stringent anti-Covid policies. It will remain in force till the end of the year. According to an internal government report seen by Reuters, 15 percent of private-sector employees and 8 percent of public sector employees do not have a green card. The government thought that making the health pass obligatory would persuade unvaccinated Italians to alter their views, but with more than 80 percent of citizens over the age of 12 already fully immunized and infection rates at historically low levels, that dream has not come true.