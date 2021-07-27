While going outside this summertime, have a look watch for ticks both before & during your trip, according to medical professionals. Lyme illness is a possibly fatal condition that can be transmitted by such prevalent parasites.

According to Dr. Crystal Tank and Dr. Ashany Sundaram of Mountainside Medical Group in Montclair, N.J., Lyme disease is spread to humans by the biting of an infectious black-legged tick, commonly known as a tick bite.

“The best way to prevent Lyme disease is to cover up your exposed skin in wooded areas,” Tank said in a medical group news release.

Tick Season: Avoid Lyme Disease

“Make sure to speak with a doctor if you have tick bites, and always check your entire body for ticks after potential exposure,” Tank added.

This is the time when the breeding of many insects takes place and accordingly growth of such ticks is noted. More such insects are found in dense areas where more trees and water sources are present that can create an environment for such insects to grow rapidly.

Many of such ticks are not that tough to handle but they can bite and create itchiness and rashes on the skin. Some incidents may not lead to a serious health issue but if the same thing continues it may lead to trouble and hence one has to be much careful in this season said an expert.

In treating to a bite or scratch, time is of the essence. The experts warned that if you begin having signed such joint stiffness and temperature following a tick bite, you should see a physician right once.

“Use a bug repellent that contains at least 20% DEET chemical,” she said. If you locate a tick on your body, use tweezers to remove it completely from the skin.

Lyme disease, if left unchecked, could lead to the accompanying side effects:

Serious headaches or rigidity in the spine

Various parts of the body itching

Arthritis, especially in the knees, causing knee pain and swelling

Loss of muscle tone on both sides of the head

Palpitations or a fast or uneven heartbeat

Cerebral and spinal cord infections

Rapid sensations in the hands or feet, paralysis, or burning

However, 10percent of individuals develop chronic Lyme disease as a result of not responding to treatment. “There is currently no cure for chronic Lyme disease. People with this condition typically get better over several months with a doctor-curated treatment plan to help manage the symptoms,” Sundaram said.

She added that “about 90% of people are cured of Lyme disease with treatment. In some cases, a patient may need extended IV antibiotic therapy.”

According to Sundaram, “Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics. Patients have usually prescribed doxycycline for 10 to 3 weeks or amoxicillin and cefuroxime for two to three weeks. A one-dose prophylactic therapy is also available, which is most effective when started within 72 hours following a known tick bite.”

Preventing tick bites is the primary stage in preventing LD. There are numerous procedures that can be taken by those who visit tick-infested regions to prevent or reduce the danger of tick biting and/or transfer of LD. Wearing light-colored clothing and having long trousers tucked into socks offers an efficient tick screen and allows dark-colored ticks to be seen.

The only way to avoid Lyme disease’s possibly fatal consequences is to prevent it. We will cover preventative steps that individuals and/or groups can take in this section. Human preventive measures, tick control, reservoir reduction, and vaccine are amongst the subjects mentioned. Newly developed prophylactic methods, such as Lyme disease vaccinations, anti-tick vaccines, and reservoir-targeted vaccination, are also addressed.