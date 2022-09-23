Tik Tok Sensation Serum Approved By Charli D’amelio For ‘glowy Skin’!

The hot topic now: Charli D’Amelio approves of the popular Tik Tok sensation Serum for really glowy skin. Well, I must confess something first. As a Tik Tok addict, I spend most of the time endlessly scrolling through the videos.

It is fun, I mean, I am constantly hit with what is hot in the cup! So now the cup is steaming with the new sensational star, Charli D’Amelio! I mean she is everywhere! Well, what she did at the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was spellbound! Charli won the best choreography in the show. She and Mark Ballas put steps to the track “ Savage”, which was an homage to her early Tik Tok trends! Cool, isn’t it?

What Is The New Tik Tok Craze Serum That Charli D’amelio Has Certified For “Glowy Skin”?

Recently I came across another one of her videos where she shared her excitement for this new magic serum. Yeah, you heard it right! In her own words, it acts as magic! Sheer magic! This was one of the videos shot by Allure for Youtube where Charli D’Amelio answered questions about her skin care. As someone with very sensitive skin, Charli claims that she has to take extra care when putting something on her skin. In her 10-minute beauty ritual, she showed us something new. It was this new Tik Tok sensation that millions use now for really glowy skin!

The name of this viral glow recipe is: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops! Charli claims that she first heard about this serum from another TikToker Mikayla Nogueira. For those people who don’t know about her, she is an American Social Media star who posts makeup tutorials with innovative content. Charlie describes Mikayla as someone who is having “really, really glowy skin, all the time.” Well, that can cause a real temptation to try it, right?

So what is the secret behind this magic skin potion? Well, it is nothing other than “niacinamide”, which is a form of Vitamin B3 that can have a positive effect on the skin. It can fight acne, support the skin barrier, and can be used in hyperpigmentation. In Charli’s own words Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops are extremely soothing to the skin. So this can be an ideal choice for sensitive skin type people. This magic formula contains the goodness of hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening amino acids that can enhance your skin complexion!

More From Powdersville Post:

🔵Sunscreen Won’t Protect You From All Skin Damages -Dermatologist Tips

🔵Skin Care For A Healthy Life – The American Academy Of Dermatology

In the words of one Sephora reviewer, the magic serum is “ divinely plumping” which can soften the dehydrated skin overnight. Another Amazon shopper expressed her joy in the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. She said that it made her skin “look more alive”. Another user had some really sensitive skin issues and noted “ immediate results” of better skin after using Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. She recommended it to her fellow people.



Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops is a combination of skincare and Makeup Primer Hybrid. It will help you to get glowing skin instantly over time. The happy users’ testimony is that the serum can reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots on the skin. To get an everlasting natural glow the serum can be used before applying moisturizer. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops contain the goodness of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and moringa oil, which can nourish the skin and create an everlasting glow! One thing the company makes sure of is that the serum is free from Parabens, Mineral Oil, Sulfates, Phthalates, Drying Alcohol, and Synthetic Dyes.

So before winding up a little secret to you! If you secretly wanna glow like a Tik Tok star here is the answer! Grab your bottle of Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops on Sephora or Amazon for just $34.