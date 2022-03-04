The 46th Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, was re-elected for the session of 2024. People think that he is a suitable candidate for the post of President. The governor is in the news nowadays for his visibly annoying behavior with university students.

It’s Time To Say Goodbye To ‘Covid Theater’; Ron DeSantis

Read the below article to know what happened at the University of South Florida that caused him to receive so much hatred from the whole nation.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, scolds some students who are wearing masks indoors. He said that it’s time to stop this drama and live a life without masks. He labeled wearing masks as “this COVID Theater.”

Ron DeSantis is a ferocious opponent of virus masks and vaccines. He was going to attend a conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa when, inside the campus, he saw a few students wearing masks. He stopped by them and started scolding them while the officials were waiting for him inside the conference hall.

Apart from scolding the students the governor also gave an annoyable and disgusted look and he also sighed with disappointment.

He said that people do not need to wear masks as they are of no use. The masks will not protect us against this contagious virus. He also said that if anyone wants to wear masks, they can do so, but he termed the act of wearing masks “ridiculous.”

In the upcoming election in 2024, Ron DeSantis was re-elected for the post of governor, but people have this thought that he is more suitable for the post of president. His aggressive behavior against wearing masks caught the attention of the whole nation.

Meanwhile, after this incident, his administrator banned wearing masks in schools and colleges.

After the incident, the Governor of Florida was not replying to any emails or tweets. After a few days, his spokesman, Christina Pushaw, tweeted in support of Governor Ron DeSantis and said that youth deserve to feel free, safe, and happy.

The administration of the Governor said that now it is not mandatory to wear masks and it is also not compulsory to get vaccinated. People should now start living the life that they used to live before the pandemic.

After suffering for the whole 2 years and living a terrifying life, the youth should be allowed to take off their masks now. He also said that someone has to raise their voice against wearing masks and push people back towards their normal lives.

The spokesman for Governor Ron DeSantis also tweeted that the past 2 years were quite terrific and that it manipulated people’s minds to a great extent.

The federal Centers for Control, Prevention and Disease relaxed its masking standards late last month, although they still recommend masks inside in high-risk regions. The CDC has classified Hillsborough County, where the college is located, as high-risk.

After this incident, the Governor of Florida received lots of criticism and people tweeted hatred against him. Someone tweeted against him that he should feel ashamed of himself for banning masks, scolding students, and claiming a pandemic incident as “theater.”

The hot news is all over social media and people are tweeting and posting hatred against his statement on their social handles. Maybe this incident can prove to be unlucky for his upcoming election.

On the other side of the world, there is a high chance of the third wave if covid-19, and doctors are putting great stress on precautions like wearing masks and getting vaccinated. On the other hand, the governor of Florida seems like a great opponent of masks and vaccines.