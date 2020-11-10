This is my genuine Tinnitus 911 review. Tinnitus 911 might be the solution to millions of global tinnitus sufferers today.

According to recent findings of various studies conducted globally, tinnitus might have severe underlying causes that are related to the nervous system and certain parts of our brain.

Tinnitus 911 Reviews- A Natural Cure To Rejuvenating Brain Cells!

Currently, our modern medicines and therapies seem to only provide temporary relief from the symptoms, which might also come with its set of side effects.

Phytage labs are providing a natural remedy through their new supplement that claims to put an end to the phantom noises associated with tinnitus.

Product Name Tinnitus 911 Main benefits Relax your nervous system and supports healthy synapses. Ingredients Vitamin c, Vitamin B-6, Niacin, Folic acid, Vitamin B-1, Garlic, Hibiscus flower, Olive leaf, Hawthorne berry, Buchu leaves, Juniper berry, Green tea Category Ear and Brain Health Administration Route Oral Dosage Take 2 capsules daily Result 90 Days Alcohol Warning No Restriction Side Effects No Major Side Effects Quantity 60 Capsules per bottle Price $69.95 Money-Back Guarantee 90 Days Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What is Tinnitus 911?

‘Tinnitus 911’ – is a tinnitus relief formula developed in the form of nutritional supplement capsules that you should take along with your daily meals.

It claims to be a natural cure for the incessant ringing and buzzing sounds associated with tinnitus as well as reversing the long-term deteriorating effects that tinnitus has on our brains.

As per Tinnitus 911 reviews, it is manufactured and distributed by a Texas-based company called ‘Phytage Labs’.

They produce a smattering of other similar naturally effective supplements which are all backed by comprehensive clinical studies.

Tinnitus 911 Ingredients

The main ingredient of Tinnitus 911 is comprised of:

Vitamin c (ascorbic acid) – 60 mg

Vitamin B-6 – 5 mg

Niacin (granular) 2.5 mg

Folic acid – 100 mcg

Vitamin B-12 – 100 mcg

Garlic (herb powder) – 150 mg

Hibiscus flower (herb powder) – 100 mg

Olive leaf (18% extract) – 125 mg

Hawthorne berry (1.8 extracts) – 175 mg

Buchu leaves (4:1 concentrate) – 25 mg

Juniper berry (herb powder) – 15 mg

Green tea (50% extract) – 15 mg

As mentioned in Tinnitus 911 reviews, it also contains other ingredients such as Gelatin (bovine), microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide.

All of these ingredients in this special formula can fight Tinnitus and its associated health risks.

What benefits can you expect using Tinnitus 911?

By properly following this Tinnitus 911 program, you can expect to yield the main benefits such as:

Liberation from Tinnitus

The incessant and uncomfortable noises that hijack your brain will soon reduce over time.

Tinnitus 911 is equipped with natural neural stabilizers that relax your nervous system and supports healthy synapses.

Brings back your hearing

By reading Tinnitus 911 reviews, Tinnitus is known to hinder the sound signals received by your brain and cause confusion and tiredness.

With the help of Tinnitus 911, this condition is improved over a period of time and your hearing regains its normal efficiency again.

Combats memory loss and other long-term complications

Long term complications of tinnitus stem from memory loss and can eventually develop into Dementia, Parkinson’s, or Alzheimer’s disease.

Tinnitus 911 helps to reverse this condition by strengthening the neural networks responsible for these conditions.

Possibly increase IQ

By reversing the brain deterioration and strengthening the neural synapses, it is possible to regain or increase a person’s intelligence quotient and provide better concentration and faster processing of information.

Your life back to normal

By delivering you from the insufferable noises in your head along with the dizziness, fatigue, and nausea caused by tinnitus and supporting your overall brain health, it is possible to get your life back in order again.

You will regain your focus and attentiveness and make you much more involved in your surroundings like you used to.

Apart from the main benefits, the nutritional benefits of these capsules stretch even wider and are derived from its components such as: –

Hibiscus: It is packed with antioxidants and is known to reduce blood pressure and aid weight loss. But it is the combination with another ingredient that calms down the entire nervous system.

Hawthorn berry: Known for their use in diseases of the heart and blood vessels such as congestive heart failure, chest pain, and irregular heartbeat, when combined with hibiscus, they can repair tinnitus conditions by calming down the nerves and stopping panic attacks.

Olive leaf: Olive leaf hosts a variety of benefits such as reducing cardiovascular risk like atherosclerosis, lowering blood pressure, treating type 2 diabetes, and aiding weight loss. They can reduce the free radical build up in our bodies and even boost our immunity.

Niacin: It is one of the ingredients that directly deal with the damaged brain. Niacin is a B vitamin that's made naturally by the body to turn food into energy and it is known to keep your nervous system healthy. Niacin is also known to reduce bad LDL cholesterol and increase good HDL cholesterol levels in our body as well.

Buchu leaves: It is a natural diuretic that can treat certain conditions such as urinary tract infections, and inflammations, inflammation of the prostate, etc. Combining buchu leaves with vitamins b12 and b6 helps target brain repair.

Green tea, Juniper berries, Uva ursi, and Vitamin c: This combined formula is designed to clean your brain of toxins, multiply your critical neural connections and shield your brain against tinnitus and other related ailments.

Side effects, dosage & How to use it?

As it is a dietary supplement, it should be taken along with your daily meals.

A total of 2 capsules is recommended daily, which can be taken with any meal (Breakfast and dinner seems to be the most popular suggestions by satisfied users).

Word of caution: Tinnitus 911 is not made for pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, or for those with certain medical conditions such as cardiovascular disorders or hypotension.

It is advised to consult your physician before you take these pills in such cases and especially if you are under any prescription medications.

As for side-effects, since all the ingredients are naturally sourced and 100% organic, there seems to be little to no side effects associated with this item.

Is Tinnitus 911 a magic pill?

Obviously, no.

By reading Tinnitus 911 reviews, Tinnitus 911 is just a naturally sourced remedy that only works if you strictly follow the prescribed course.

It is the result of years of scientific research dedicated to the cause and cure for tinnitus conducted all around the world.

Along with the prescribed course of the pill, you will have to incorporate certain other lifestyle changes to reap effective results.

How long will it take to see the result?

It will vary depending upon the severity of your condition, your age, your body’s natural metabolism, and certain other bodily factors.

It is generally suggested that 3 weeks, is what it takes to notice considerable differences.

However, a period of 90 days is the official recommendation from the manufacturers, who have boldly offered 90 days money-back guarantee plus a $100 bonus, if you don’t experience any positive results during that course.

How long would the results stay?

According to their initial feedback survey, individuals who underwent the 90 days course observed their improved conditions for 1-2 years after their course.

But is important to state that these people were followed up with regular brain health awareness programs, exercises, and healthy diets to keep up with their improvement.

So, even after your course ends with your desired results, it is imperative to follow a healthy lifestyle to sustain your improved condition.

Price and where to get it?

One bottle of Tinnitus 911 is sold at $69.95 through its official online store.

But one bottle contains 60 capsules which, when taken twice daily, will only last you for a month.

Since the 90-day course is recommended to ensure results for all kinds of people, the producers are offering a sale discount on a 4-bottle combo that slashes the price of each bottle to $49.95.

Make sure you buy it from the official online store to avoid the fake products circulating in the market.

Customer reviews and product complaints

“Tinnitus 911TM has changed my life… My family and friends never really grasped just how devastating my tinnitus was. But they noticed my new lust for life. I’m enjoying things I haven’t in decades, and my memory is sharp as a tack. It hardly seems real.” – Fiona, 62.

The customer reviews section seems to be flooded with similar positive stories from people around the world.

The only serious complaint we’ve found is the delay in delivery schedules, which seems to be getting better with the world slowly returning to normal from the pandemic.

Is Tinnitus 911 Scam or legit?

While it is true that there are a lot of fake products marketed in the name of “Tinnitus 911”, the original product works.

Make sure you buy from their official store to ensure you are getting the legit product.

The onset of the covid19 pandemic has caused a lot of shipping delays, which is another reason for this confusion.

Tinnitus 911 Review – The Final Verdict

As per Tinnitus 911 reviews, Tinnitus is a very complex disease that is still a mystery in our medical field.

So, we currently do not have an FDA approved cure for this disease.

However, tinnitus sufferers have found various therapies and alternative methods that seem to be working for them.

The horde of positive reviews from hundreds of people claiming that Tinnitus 911 has cured their condition is intriguing.

If you’ve tried and tested all other methods and still haven’t found anything that works for you, we recommend you give this Tinnitus 911 supplement a try.

The 90 days money-back guarantee that this Tinnitus 911 offers could mean that you have nothing to lose.

All the best!