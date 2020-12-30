Travelers across the country are in no mood to slow down during the holiday season.

Millions of people who waited for several months for the pandemic to slow down are eager to travel to their favorite destinations during the year-end holidays.

Tips To Travel Safely During The Holiday Rush

Most of the travelers are going back home to meet their families during the festival season.

According to the latest reports by the TSA, more than 1 million passengers have been screened every day for the last week.

This is a huge number considering the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country. The CDC has given a strict warning for Travellers to avoid all non-essential travel and stay at home during the holidays.

However, most travelers have made plans for a long time, and they are in no mood to listen to the guidance of the health authorities.

After the recent Thanksgiving travel, there was a huge spike in the number of new coronavirus infections across the country.

The CDC is expecting a similar or bigger wave of new infections after the Christmas holidays.

The authorities say that the spike can be seen in the next few weeks itself, and the estimates represent a scary picture for the near future.

In this regard, several people who have to travel for essential activities need to take the much-needed precautions to stay safe in this pandemic situation.

If you are planning to travel by flight, the best thing you can do is to get yourself tested a few days in advance so that you will be aware of your covid-19 status during travel.

Also, remember that you have to get yourself tested within a week after traveling so that you can be sure that you are not infected due to traveling in flight.

Experts also suggest that passengers should cover themselves as much as possible while traveling.

In this way, the body has very less contact with external objects, and you will be able to get better protection from the virus. It is essential to use a good quality mask and also try to cover your head with a cap.

Passengers should avoid eating and drinking during flight so that they can reduce the chances of getting infected during travel.

Apart from that, passengers should also wear proper footwear that can cover the legs completely and use hand gloves to get better protection.

After you get down from the flight, you should try to sanitize yourself completely and wash the clothes worn during travel properly before using them again.

Soon after you finish your traveling activities, you should avoid venturing outside for a few days and limit your contact with other family members.

During this time, you should get yourself tested for covid-19 and resume your regular activities only if you test negative.

It is also important to watch out for the symptoms of covid-19 after you complete your travel.

In this way, you will be able to identify the infection at an early stage and take the necessary treatment to avoid further complications.

The CDC has also recommended Travellers to get themselves tested both before and after the travel. Travelers should also avoid all non-essential activities after travel for about a week.

In this way, the transmission of infection can be reduced to a large extent, and it will also safeguard your family members from getting infected if you are carrying the virus.

As traveling cannot be completely avoided in every situation, travelers should take all the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from covid-19 infection.

Following these tips can help you to stay away from the virus. This will also secure the health of your family members from the pandemic.