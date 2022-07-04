Tom Cruise Celebrates His Birthday By Watching The British F1 Grand Prix

Tom Cruise is going to be 60 and finally, he has marked his 60th birthday in style. He watched the British F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. The Top Gun star attended the event in support of Lewis Hamilton, who is one of the great friends of Cruise s

We have seen that Cruise was all smiling in the VIP section of the event in Northampton, England. He had donned a light blue polo shoot and had smiled for photos with fans.

After the event, Cruise chatted for an interview with Martin Brundle for Sky Sports. When asked about who he was rooting for, Cruise revealed a name and that was Lewis always. Cruise also mentioned that he is a great friend of his and I hope he has a great day.

According to reports from The Press Association, Cruise watched the Grand Prix alongside members of the pit crew in the Mercedes garage. Gordon Ramsay and Geri Halliwell were also in attendance with him.

Before spending the day at the track, Cruise made his birthday a weekend-long celebration, he attended Adele’s concert at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London. He watched as the multi-GRAMMY Award winner returned to the stage in her first concert in five years in front of a live audience. Adele announced to the audience, where the audience was around 65,000, “My God, I’m back at home,”.

Tom is the only son (among four children) of nomadic parents, Mary Lee (Pfeiffer), who was a special education teacher, and Thomas Cruise Mapother III, who was an electrical engineer. His parents were both from Louisville, Kentucky, and he has ancestry in German, Irish, and English language.

Young Tom spent his boyhood always on the move, and by the time he was 14 he had gone to 15 different schools in the U.S. and Canada. He had finally settled in Glen Ridge, New Jersey with his mother who had married someone.

When Tom was studying in high school, Tom wanted to become a priest but pretty soon he developed his interest in acting and abandoned his plans of becoming a priest, dropped out of school, and when was 18 years old he headed for New York and a possible acting career.

The next 15 years of his life are the stuff of legends and helped him to become successful. He made his film debut with a small part in Endless Love and from the outset exhibited an undeniable box office appeal to both male and female audiences, and he has done such a wonderful job in that movie.

As per the reports Tom Cruise spent his milestone birthday on the right side of the tracks and he enjoyed it so much. During the special outing, Cruise was keeping it casual, wearing a light blue polo shirt, his signature aviator sunglasses, and dark trousers, and he was looking so handsome that time.

