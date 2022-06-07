Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick Is Getting Close To $550 Million Worldwide

According to projections provided by the studio on Sunday, Maverick continues to fly to new heights during its second weekend in theatres, with ticket sales of $86 million, a decline of just 32 percent from its opening weekend total.

Tom Cruise’s Latest Film, Top Gun

The new picture from Paramount Pictures, in which Tom Cruise plays the same character he did in the previous version from 1986, is doing better than any other movie. Its moderate dip, the minor loss for a movie that debuted at more than $100 million, is more common for blockbusters to fall between 50 and 65 percent.

Last weekend, Tom Cruise’s latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, had a record-breaking opening with a gross of 124 million dollars.

The picture that Joseph Kosinski directed is doing considerably better than expected in international markets. In its second weekend, Top Gun: Maverick earned $81.7 million from 64 markets outside of the United States, a drop of barely 20 percent.

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun Maverick” ‘Accounts For Around $550 Million”:

Top Gun: Maverick has already made $548.6 million worldwide, thanks to positive word of mouth, fantastic reviews, and a global promotional tour. It makes it undoubtedly one of the biggest blockbusters of Cruise’s career and certainly one of the most significant hits of any movie ever. The Top Gun sequel has already ranked as the 59-year-old actor’s most successful film in domestic box office receipts ($291.6 million).

Even though it is doubtful that Top Gun: Maverick will be able to match the $1.89 billion worldwide box-office success of Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man.

No Way Home, which was the biggest box-office smash of the pandemic, Cruise and company have been praised for leading the final push in the recovery of movie theatres. Thanks to Paramount, the movie did not come out for another two years.

Top Gun: Maverick, on the other hand, is the first in a series of densely packed summer pictures, in contrast to the situation in January, when there was almost no major competition at the box office for No Way Home.

Top Gun: Maverick, which increased its screen count in its second week to expand its record total to 4,751 screens, could soon find itself in more of a dogfight for the attention of audience members.

Throughout the weekend, the picture Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow and released in 15 overseas regions, brought in a total of $55.5 million. Universal said that this was consistent with the prior installments in the series. The first Jurassic World was released in 2015 and earned $1.67 billion, while the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was released in 2018 and made $1.31 billion.

No fresh broad release could compete with Top Gun: Maverick in cinemas throughout the United States and Canada. The first weekend for the Indian film Vikram, an action thriller in Tamil, brought in $1.8 million from 460 screens.

Conclusion

Crimes of the Future, directed by David Cronenberg and having its world debut at the Cannes Film Festival, had a successful opening weekend, grossing $1.1 million in 773 theatres. In eight years, the Canadian director’s first feature picture is by Neon and stars Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart, amongst others.