Top 11 free online movie streaming sites

    10+ Sites To Watch Movies Online Without DownloadingDo you want to enjoy free movies sitting in your living room? It’s a great idea because we

    all are living in a busy world where we get a short time for entertainment. So watching

    movies, holding a bowl of popcorn, some good friends, or someone special is a good

    combination. But the question is, how can we watch our favorite movies, seasons, and TV

    shows without paying? As you know, the majority of people can’t afford monthly

    subscriptions to Netflix and other paid sites. Because our pocket doesn’t allow us to spend

    much money on purchasing movie sites but don’t stress, you can enjoy all Hollywood,

    Bollywood, Korean movies at your launch LCD or laptops with free movies sites.

    There are hundreds of free online movie streaming sites that allow you to watch your

    desired movies at any time.

    Top 11 free movies websites

    Multiple free movies sites are available, but all these free online movie streaming sites are

    not safe at all. So here we did some research for you and enlisted the 11 best free movies

    online sites. These all websites are personally tried and tested. You can enjoy your movies

    here

    ● Tubi

    Tubi is the most popular free movie streaming site. This website allows you to watch tv

    shows and movies for free. However, it does need any kind of monthly or yearly

    subscription.

    Additionally, the tubi websites offer thousands of free trending movies and tv shows. But

    tubi website show ads while playing movies as compared to other free online movie

    streaming sites.

    The tubi is also available in the app form. You can download the Tubi app from the Google

    play store, apple app store, Roku channel Kiat and Amazon app store.

    ● AZmovies

    AZmovies is a well known free online movie site. This website offers hundreds of the best

    movies for free with high-quality videos of 1080 and 720p.

    Additionally, you can watch unlimited free movies. Watching movies is easy. You just have

    to pick your favorite movie and play it.

    ● YouTube

    YouTube is mostly used app for free video streaming websites. It is equally popular

    worldwide. YouTube provides a wide variety of free movies. Additionally, you can watch tv

    shows, listen to music and learn too many things from YouTube hacks and tutorial videos.

    It allows you to watch movies in high resolution. You can set the resolution according to

    your choice. YouTube is a totally free website for watching unlimited movies. Additionally,

    the app version of YouTube is available, and YouTube kids are also available for kids, which

    is totally safe for small kids. You don’t have to subscribe to YouTube, just type the name of

    your favorite movie in the search bar and enjoy your movie.

    ● Solar movies

    The solar movies isone of the best free movie sites. This website is becoming popular day

    by day. The solar movie not just offers free movies، it also allows you to watch trending TV

    shows without paying anything.

    You can easily find your favorite movies on solar movies because there are specific filters

    available on this site through which movies are categorized by genre and country. ●

    Flixlime

    Flixime is the top-class website for watching movies, top-rated shows, and original series.

    This website is the safest of all. It is especially secure for the kids.

    The user can watch top tv shows and movies without the interruption of ads. This app is

    available at a low cost. However, you have to sign up to watch movies. Flixlime is available

    in-app. You can download it from the google app store and apple store.

    ● 123movies

    123 movies are the most popular and most visited site for online free movies. This website

    is a free movie streaming site that provides you with high-quality movies with free titles.

    Additionally, the 123 movies don’t show any ads as other free movie sites do.

    The interface of this website is initiative and user-friendly. Anybody can easily find movies

    by adding filters. Then, just click on your favorite movie and tap on the play button to enjoy

    the movie.

    ● Popcornflix

    Popcornflix is a free movie streaming service. This online streaming site includes 1500 free

    different movies such as action, horror, comedy, documentary, family, romantic, etc.

    The plus point about popcornflix is that you don’t need to create an account for watching a

    movie like other free movies online sites.

    ● Peacock

    Peacock is basically a news streaming platform, but it also contains tons of movies and TV

    shows that are totally free.

    The peacock has millions of users because this website is free to use and has an impressive

    content library and smooth playback. That’s why millions of people watch free movies on

    this site.

    In addition, the peacock is also available in-app, and it’s easy to install from the Google play

    store. Moreover, few movies are available in the premium version, so you can also purchase

    that paid version at a reasonable price.

    ● Sony crackle

    Sony crackle is an advanced free movie streaming site. This website also contains hundreds

    of TV shows and original programs like Netflix.

    The crackle website works smoothly. All movies and shows are available in high-quality.

    The crackle offers a few movies for free. If you want to watch unlimited movies, purchase

    its subscription and enjoy bundles of videos.

    The Sony crackle app is also available online. So install this amazing app and kill your free

    time

    ● Go stream

    The go stream is the fastest-growing free movie streaming website.

    Additionally, this app is an ad-free, easy-to-use interface. This app directed you to the right

    movie via link.

    But the bad thing about the go stream website is that you can’t see tv shows on this

    website.

    ● IMDB

    IMDB tv is a popular free movie streaming website. Amazon supports this platform, and

    IMDB provides free movies and TV shows, including original shows. This website contains

    all types of movies, like Hollywood, Bollywood, Lollywood, etc. It shows you TV shows from

    different countries.

    For watching a movie or TV show, sign-up on the IMDB website. Additionally, its free

    version shows some ads. If you want an ad-free version, buy a paid version.

    Conclusion

    No doubt that there are thousands of free movies online sites and apps available online. But

    all these free movie sites are not safe for you because few sites contain different viruses,

    and few sites just trap you. Hackers can hack your devices via these websites. So if you

    want to watch free movies, then choose the safest free online movie streaming sites to

    avoid any future risks.

    The above-mentioned free movie sites are safe. However, few of them are paid but

    available at reasonable prices.

    Furthermore, all sites are good, but 123movies are the best of all. If you want a paid website to enjoy unlimited movies and tv shows, flixime is highly recommended.

    paid website to enjoy unlimited movies and tv shows, flixime is highly recommended.

