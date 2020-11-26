Top things to do while quarantined during coronavirus pandemic

Health experts have warned that staying at home is the best way to flatten the covid 19 curves during this season. As the number of coronavirus continues to rise across the country, it makes sense to avoid going out so that the health care system is not overburdened, and we may soon get out of this situation.

However, once we go into self-quarantine, other problems like boredom and stir craziness crop up, and you should be careful about these issues. Psychologists say that it is important to address such issues as they can lead to mental health problems in the long run.

In this regard, you can make the best use of this situation and enjoy your time with new activities. If you like writing and did not find enough time before, it is time to start a blog or a journal to spend your time creatively.

It is also a good idea to start learning a new instrument to keep your brain active during this quarantine period. Not only that, it will also relax your mood and allow you to keep your mind focused on the activity. However, make sure that you are not disturbing others during this process.

If you love watching movies, there can never be a better time than this to catch up on all the lost stuff. You can pull out your favorite list of movies and watch them online. If you get hooked to some web series on Netflix or Amazon Prime, you can easily get entertained for many days at once.

This is also an excellent time to focus on your language skills. You can try learning a new language that can help you later in your career. In this way, you are making good use of the time by enhancing your communication skills.

If you haven’t tried meditation till now, this is the best time to start this wonderful activity. You will be surprised to know how it can benefit you during these restrictions. Not only that, it can also boost your memory and brain activity in the long run. Try simple techniques like watching your breath in the initial stages and slowly move to advanced meditation techniques.

Keep in touch with long last friends and family members. You never know how happy they might feel by receiving your message or call. This is the time to stay connected, and it can become a morale booster for the entire community.

Organize your home during this free period. You may never get such an opportunity again in life. Clear all the unwanted clutter from your home and keep it clean. It can also help you to stay healthy and avoid breathing troubles in the long run.

Start cooking if you haven’t done this regularly before. This can be a relaxing activity, and you will enjoy trying different recipes at home. As many restaurants are closed, there can never be a better time to cook at home.

Make the best use of online chatting and messaging platforms to keep in touch with your loved ones. You can video call them and enquire about their health and other important issues. Give them the support they need, and in return, you will also feel connected with your loved ones during these difficult times.

Start exercising regularly to keep your health in good condition. Remember that maintaining your health is the best way to stay away from the disease in the long run. You can try yoga or other aerobic exercises at home to keep yourself active. Do not let boredom creep into your workout routine, and keep changing the exercises so that you enjoy them every day.

Have a specific goal in terms of your weight loss or fitness goals during this quarantine period. This will go a long way in protecting you from the pandemic as you will need less medical care even if you are affected by the virus.

Never forget to practice breathing exercises during this coronavirus pandemic. As the virus attacks the lungs and respiratory system, you will be able to fight it better if you have strong lungs. Breathe deeply to improve the capacity of your lungs, and this will benefit your overall health as it improves blood circulation and oxygen supply to all the organs of the body.