After the delta variant, the world is now struggling with the Omicron variant. Omicron was first found in South Africa 2 weeks ago and now the world is trying to see if the vaccines work against his newfound variant.

Travel Restrictions Strengthens In US Amid Omicron

Among these, the US has stopped many flights from South Africa and other African nations on account of the Omicron variant. South African foreign minister stated that this is a rushed order and the variant was contained in the Gauteng province in South Africa.

However, America has posed certain restrictions for people entering the country with flyers needing to provide an RTPCR test conducted 24 hours before the departure. Masks have been made compulsory at all public places as well even if the person is fully vaccinated with booster doses.

As per WHO (World Health Organisation), the new variant has made its way to 23 countries now and in all continents as well. The US had its first case on Wednesday when a person was identified positively with the new variant in California. The person had come from South Africa 2 weeks earlier and landed in San Francisco. All the people who came in contact with this person have been tested and were negative as well.

Biden administration stated that putting this inbound travel restriction will help lower the hospitalization cases and will also help the doctors. The US had earlier thought to drop the mask requirement by January end however, with the latest variant arrived CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) made the mask compulsory again. People will be fined if they are seen without masks where in the first time they will be let go with just a warning and the next time the fine would range from $500 to $3000.

Biden administration has also now asked all the businesses which are currently active to have all their employees take vaccination and even booster shots if they are eligible for it. This decision of vaccine mandate earlier had caused quite a stir among the states however the Biden administration says it’s the need of the hour and people should be protected at all costs.

Pharmacies have reported that they are now seeing more covid home test kits being taken and this is causing shortages as well. People have asked the Biden administration to lower the cost of test kits as they would be needed in high quantity with offices and schools now re-open. In countries like UK and Germany, the test kits cost around $1 however in the US the prices of test kits range from $7 to $15 which is not affordable for the common people.

Moderna`s director informed if the current vaccines failed to provide security against the new variant then to develop the new vaccine it would take up to early 2022. Currently, researchers are trying to see if the new variant will evade the current vaccines or not.

Dr. Anthony Fauci who is the chief medical advisor for the White House stated that the Omicron variant might decrease the efficacy of the vaccine however if the person has had a booster shot recently then they might be able to survive the new variant easily.

WHO has asked all the countries to share their research data so that it will be easier for everyone. Pharma giants are also conducting on-ground clinical trials and this data when checked with lab data will give researchers a better idea about the new variant.

As of now the US has stated that the travel restrictions are temporary and that they would change once the data from the researchers are obtained.