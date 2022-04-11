Travis Barker’s Age, Height, Net Worth, Career, Girlfriend, Biography

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was born on November 14, 1975, in the United States. Rappers have frequently collaborated with him as well.

Lesser Known Facts About Travis Barker’s Net Worth, Career

After founding +44 and Box Car Racer, he joined Antemasque and Goldfinger and the rap-rock outfit Transplants. Barker frequently collaborated with DJ AM.

Rolling Stone referred to him as “punk’s first celebrity drummer” and one of the best drummers of all time because of his high profile and popularity. This is because he’s so popular.

Travis Barker:

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian haven’t been seen together in a while, but now he’s everywhere.

As a rule, the couple posts images of themselves on social media. The recent PDA-filled performances at the Oscars and Grammys drew the attention of many.

As a result of their covert Las Vegas wedding report, many fans have hypothesized that the couple is expecting.

Crash in South Carolina: Only Travis Barker survived the 2008 incident. Third-degree burns didn’t stop him from getting healed and returning to his job. People believe he had post-traumatic stress disorder, survivor’s guilt, and suicidal thoughts following that horrific tragedy.

Quick Facts:

Travis completed his studies at Fontana High School.

Not only is he a musician, but also a songwriter, and record producer.

Since 1993:The Barkers have appeared on television.

Currently, he is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker‘s Age and Early Life:

Fontana, California, is the city where he was born on November 14, 1975. His parents are Randy Barker and Gloria Barker. Thomas Hogan, the band’s drummer, taught him how to play the drums when he was four years old.

After joining the marching band in high school, he was allowed to participate in local competitions and festivals. His first band, Feeble, went on tour in his last year of high school.

Travis Barker‘s Net worth:

Travis Barker’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million as of 2022.

Date of Birth November 14, 1975 (46 years old) Height 5ft 9inch (1.75 m) Weight 71 Kg Gender Male Profession Musician Nationality United States Of America Net Worth $50 million

Travis Barker‘s Career:

The Aquabats, a punk band, hired him after he graduated from high school to work. First, he recorded an album with The Aquabats back in 1997. His big break came in 1998 when he was asked to join the punk rock band Blink-182 as their drummer.

He mastered 20 songs’ worth of drumming in under 45 minutes. He was equally adept at the drums when it came to his instrument.

This isn’t the only job he had. He was also a member of a rap/rock band called Transplants, which he helped create. In addition to forming The Distillers, Dave Carlock was also a band member.

Blink-182 started working on their second album in 2003. For their fifth self-titled album, Blink-182 worked out for a long time before calling it “Blink-182.” Billboard chart-toppers “Feeling This” and “I Miss You” were the ones which the band didn’t break up until 2005. Thus, this was a long-term break.

In addition to his record label, “LaSalle Records,” he has a clothing and accessory business called “Famous Stars and Straps.” Wahoo’s Fish Taco is the name of his California restaurant.

Travis Barker‘s Girlfriend and Kids:

Travis Barker’s personal life has been as well-known as his music for his marriages and relationships. He’s been romantically involved with a large number of ladies. Two of his unions ended in divorce, but that doesn’t stop him from having a slew of other relationships.

In 2001, he married Melissa Kennedy, and they had two children. In 2002, they divorced, and they never remarried again after that.

After two years of dating, he married Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler in 2004. Alabama Luella Barker and Landon Asher Barker are the couple’s two children, and they’ve been together for a long time.

In the end, the couple’s marriage was short-lived, and they divorced in 2008. As a singer and actress, she is stunning. In 2015, he had a relationship with her.

As of the end of 2016, Barker and Moakler were still friendly. They’re still taking care of their two children together reasonably.