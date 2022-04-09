Travis Pastrana’s Age, Height, Career, Wife, Net Worth, and Involvement With The Nitro Circus

Travis Alan Pastrana is a famous professional motorsports competitor and a daredevil stunt performer from America.

All You Need To Know About Travis Pastrana’s Age, Career, Net Worth

He is the world’s top motorsports racers and stunt drivers. He is known for his racing style and unknown ability to perform any stunt combinations at very high speeds.

Travis Pastrana

Travis currently hosts and produces a show called “Nitro Circus.” He competes in NASCAR Truck series races after winning many gold medals at different X Games events and makes himself a motor racer to be reckoned with.

He is around 188 cm tall and 88 kg in weight. He also possesses a few world records to his name. He made a world record for the ramp-to-ramp vehicle leap in 2010 and an incredible world record for scaling Mount Washington in a car in about 5 minutes and 44.72 seconds in 2017.

Travis Pastrana‘s Quick Facts

His ability to pull off any dangerous high-octane stunts earned him the nickname “Wonderboy.”

Pastrana had already obtained his first motorcycle when he was five years old.

Pastrana shocked the world when he won the freestyle event at the 1999 X Games when he was only 16 years old.

How much Travis Pastrana earns?

Travis Pastrana earns around $35 million a year. His lengthy career as a renowned racer and a stunt performer, which earned him millions of dollars in prize money alone, plus a slew of exciting deals with well-known brands like Suzuki, is likely the primary source of his massive income.

Travis Pastrana’s age and early life

He is around 37 years old, and he was born in 1983 on 8 October.

As a child, he had a passion for speed and was said to have injured himself several times while attempting stunts.

Despite his injuries, he continued competing in Freestyle Stunt Riding contests as early as he was 13. The University of Maryland educated Travis Pastrana.

Travis Pastrana’s net worth and career

His net worth is around $35 million, and he earns it from pool prizes in a race and by doing stunts. After his X Games debut in 1999, he had won back-to-back gold medals in different categories except for 2002, 2004, and 2007.

In these years he was injured and had to settle for a silver or bronze medal.

Travis Pastrana’s NASCAR career was already on the decline when he made his NASCAR debut in 2011. He has competed in several NASCAR events as of 2017 but has never finished first.

Travis Pastrana’s wife and kids

His current status is married, and he is married to Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins. He got married in the year 2011. He also has two children, and their names are Addy Pastrana and Bristol Murphy Pastrana.

I had a great time on this season of #AGTExtreme, big thanks for having me @AGT! pic.twitter.com/xlITXUamUq — Travis Pastrana (@TravisPastrana) March 15, 2022

Travis Pastrana‘s Interesting fact

2013 was an excellent year for him, as he placed in the top ten four times on different occasions.

Lyn-Z, his long-time girlfriend, was also on the Nitro Circus tour with him.

Many people are unaware that Travis’ father, Robert Pastrana, is a motorcycle rider and his mother.

Travis Pastrana is the best of the best stuntmen in the world. He is famous for his ability to do any kind of stunt, and he won many trophies and made many world records. He married his girlfriend whose name is Lyn-Z.