Amid The Trevor Noah Feud, American Rapper Kanye West Is Banned From Performing At The Grammys, See More

A spokeswoman for Kanye West announced that he would not be performing at the Grammy Awards due to his concerning online behavior. On Saturday, his crew received a phone call informing him that he had been dropped from the show’s line-up of performers.

After Trevor Noah Feud, Kanye West Is Barred From Performing At The Grammys

According to the source, the 44-year old from the Grammys was mainly because of his latest Instagram activity. The activity contained racial comments directed towards Trevor Noah.

The 64th Grammy Awards were scheduled on January 31 but were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now it’s on Sunday, April 3, at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Noah, 38, will perform as host for the second year in a row.

The Heartless singer is nominated for several Grammys. His album was released in August 2021. Donda has been awarded Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. Kenya is also nominated for Album of the Year to contribute to Lil Nas X’s Montero as a songwriter. Meanwhile, his song Jail has been nominated for Best Rap Song, and his song Hurricane has been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

The decision was taken in order due Trevor Noah is hosting the evening’s events, and there is concern about the two men’s relationship on stage. After addressing the rapper’s breakup from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, West responded to Noah.

Noah stated that he would be truthful to the West. He can tell from the circumstances that she is a lady who wants to live her life free of harassment from an ex-boyfriend, ex-husband, or ex-anything. The famous rapper has resorted to social media to express his frustrations with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Noah remembered his childhood with a violent stepfather who shot his mother in the forehead and amazingly survived. The host clarified that he wasn’t claiming that West could do the same.

But he did recall how he dismissed his mother’s abuse allegations. He’d instead make a fool of himself by bringing it up then ignore indicators of abuse.

Other musicians were caught up in the Grammy dispute, including rapper The Game, who defended West on social media. The Game posted repeatedly demonstrates that they want to STEAL the culture, never allowing to be on an equal footing with them, for microscopic activities, in a more than obvious move.

The Grammys have opted to pull [West] from the show at the last minute as if we didn’t know it was coming. The Game also added It could be because Noah is going to host, and his team and the academy had a discussion that made the decision.

Or it could be because Ye’s account was banned just days ago for unknown reasons. Especially in a world where you can find all of the world’s negativity on the same app with no consequences or suspensions. We’ll say it’s all of the above and a general lack of regard. And everything that has contributed to entertainment, media, and sports in the last 100 years.

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne were among the first Grammy candidates released on Tuesday morning.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, live on the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, will be broadcast on CBS on April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount.