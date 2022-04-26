Trey Songz was born on November 28th, 1984, in Petersburg, Virginia, USA. When I Gotta Make And was released in 2005 it was the first album by him. A.T. Tucker’s son, April’s son (Gholson). In order to learn everything there is to know about Trey Songz’s personal life and career, you’ve come to the right place. Throughout his life, he has built up a reputation and renown that few others can match.

Everything You Need To Know About Trey Songz’s Net Worth, Height, Wife, Kids, Relationship, Age, Career, Songs!!!

Claude Neverson Jr. and April are the parents of Trey Songz’s real name, Tremaine Aldon. In Petersburg, Virginia, he was born on November 28, 1984, the 28th of November.

He completed his high school education in 2002 at Petersburg High School. He decided to go into music shortly after that. The next year, he moved to New Jersey and started working on his debut album.

However, Trey Songz has dated a number of women in the past. He has dated Helen Gedlu, Necole Bitchie, Drew Sidora, Keri Hilson, Ciara, Tabby Brown, Tanaya, Iesha Marie, Lauren London, and Simply Jess. The R&B genre had a strong influence on him. Severe assault charges were filed against him in 2016. A course on anger management had also been recommended to him. R. Kelly, Usher, Luther Vandross, and Prince were among the artists who had an impact on him.

Trey Songz’s Net Worth

As of January 2021, Trey Songz’s net worth is expected to reach more than $14 million. The musician attributes his success to the success of his albums, CD sales, and film roles. Trey Songz has collaborated as a featured artist with a wide range of artists, including Drake, Twista, Toni Braxton, Diddy, Ludacris, Waka Flocka Flame, DJ Khaled, and many more. The mansion in California is worth $3.5 million, and he also owns numerous high-end vehicles.

Rapper Trey Songz is a household name around the world. Many people all throughout the world have been influenced by this vocalist. Starting his career at a young age helped him gain notoriety and fortune. Besides being an excellent singer, he also happens to be one of the highest-paid musicians in the world.

Age And Height Of Trey Songz

When Trey Songz was born on November 28th, 1984, he was 36-years old. He stands at a height of 1.87 meters and carries a mass of 72 kg.

Trey Songz’s Career

This is Trey Songz’s first album, and it was released in 2005. Atlantic Records put out the album. In a flash, he coined the term “Trey Day.” The publication of his third album, ‘Ready,’ in 2009 was a commercial smash. He then coined the phrase, ‘Passion, Pain, and Pleasure.’

Date Of Birth, Age November 28, 1984, 36 years Birth Place Petersburg, Virginia, USA Real Name Tremaine Aldon Height And Weight 6’1 And 72 Kg Profession Singer, Songwriter, And Actor Net Worth $14 million

Chapter V was released in 2012. “Trigga” was released in 2014. Tremaine the Album, the singer’s third studio album, was released in 2017. The album “Trigga Reloaded” was again reissued in 2015. “Inevitable,” “Intermission I&II,” and “Trappy New Years” are his most recent EPs.

With films such as “Queen of Media,” Preacher’s Kid, When I Was 17, Texas Chainsaw 3D, Baggage Claim, and Blood Brother, he has appeared on the big screen. Neverson has been on Lincoln Heights and Total Divas as a guest star.

Relationships Of Trey Songz

Since he was a young man, Trey has been in relationships with a slew of different women. It was from 2012 to 2013 that Tabby Brown and Trey Songz had a romance. Trey and Tabby had a brief relationship in December 2012, but things fell apart in January of the following year. He started seeing American model Bernice Burgos in 2013. As of January 2014, Trey and Bernice were no longer together.

He met singer Mila J. in 2014, and they became friends. Trey’s seventh album, Trigga, featured the song “Disrespectful,” on which the two previously collaborated. In 2014, Trey posted a picture of himself and his girlfriend on Instagram with the caption, “She so nice.”

When they broke up, it isn’t apparent, however, they did so soon after they began dating In 2015, he met Tanaya Henry, a jewelry designer, and model from the United States. Tanaya’s career took off after she starred in a movie alongside Trey Parker. Over the course of seven or eight years, the two were in and out of love. Rumors of infidelity and a breakup were widely reported in the media, but the couple proved them wrong until 2015. The two were observed out and about together all over the place. In 2015, after a long time of on-again, off-again dating, they called it quits. The two are no longer together, despite dating a number of notable actresses, including Keri Hilson, Helen Gedlu, Leshia Maria, and Simply Jess.

Awards And Achievements Received By Trey Songz

As well as being nominated for three Grammys, Trey Songz has also taken home two BET Awards in 2010 and a MuchMusic Video Award in 2010. In addition, he has won the Soul Train Music Awards and has been nominated for three American Music Awards. The NAACP Image Award, the Billboard Music Award, the Teen Choice Award, the MOBO Award, and the Ozone Award are among the honors bestowed upon him for his work.