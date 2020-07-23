Trump Blames Protests & Mexico For The Spike In Coronavirus Cases

On Wednesday President Donald Trump accused an emotional uptick in U.S. coronavirus cases on youngsters who went across the nation dissents over police mercilessness, summer occasions, a “generous increment in movement.”

According to USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Tuesday, 10 states set seven-day records for new cases while five states saw a record number of deaths over that period.

During a White House briefing, referring to mass demonstrations over the death of George Floyd Trump told reporters that, “There are likely a number of causes for the spike in infections. Cases started to rise among young Americans shortly after demonstrations, which you know very well about, which presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide,”

He also said that “We’re also sharing a 2,000-mile border with Mexico as we know very well and cases are surging in Mexico and it’s a big problem for Mexico but cases are surging very sharply and all across the rest of the Western Hemisphere. ”

And the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed since mid-March to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

One of the Top health experts of Trump, Dr. Deborah Birx, told Fox News that some states opening too early was another factor behind the outbreak. And the White House coronavirus task force coordinator said “This was an event that we think can be traced to Memorial Day and opening up and people traveling again and being on vacations.”

President Trump urged young Americans to “avoid packed bars” and other crowded settings. He also said we were behind the recent surge and, for a second day, insisted people follow federal health guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

“I’m finding more and more people are saying wash your hands. So wash your hands,” he added.

Trump said his administration “didn’t anticipate” the COVID 19 outbreaks the nation over the Sun Belt locale, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona, however, he neglected to recognize that those states were among the first to follow his lead to lifting coronavirus limitations in the spring.

After at first support across the nation shutdowns to check the spread of COVID-19 for half a month, Trump started urging governors to ease limitations and reviving organizations as ahead of schedule as of April.

Republican governors who are firmly aligned with Trump, including Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp and Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, were among the first to implement reopening plans even as their daily rates of coronavirus infection continued to climb.

During Wednesday’s briefing, President Trump likewise evaded an inquiry concerning he’ll support a short-term extension of the additional $600 that millions of Americans received on top of their weekly unemployment benefits to assist with the economic fallout from the pandemic. One of a few issues slowing down continuous dealings throughout the following coronavirus alleviation bundle on Capitol Hill.

“I think ultimately something good will come out of it,” he said.

In the weeks since the last arrangement of briefings in March and April, Trump has picked to put a positive turn on the nation’s coronavirus emergency, promoting the extension of U.S. testing, in spite of slacks in results, and compelling schools to revive in the fall as a component of a more extensive exertion to resuscitate the economy.