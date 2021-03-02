Donald Trump has no regrets over the deadly mob violence he helped unleash over the election which he alleged was stolen from him, CNN reported.

Trump Brazens It Out At CPAC In Orlando

CNN added this became apparent on Sunday when he made it clear that he would use his support base in the party to try to suppress the vote ahead of the presidential election in 2024. He also indicated he might run again then. He made the remarks in his first speech after leaving the White House. He also slammed the Supreme Court justices for not intervening to hand over the election he clearly lost to President Joe Biden to him.

He said, they (Supreme Court justices) needed to be ashamed of themselves for what they had done to the US. He said the Supreme Court did not have the guts or the courage to do anything about it. In an angry speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Orlando, Florida, he dwelt on his false fraud claims which were dismissed out of hand by several judges.

Overall, the ex-President seemed to be obsessed with revenge for imagined wrongs, even as the nation was focused on addressing more immediate concerns.

Meanwhile, with the introduction of the third Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson hopes of a semblance of normality being restored by the summer are rising. According to commentators, the pandemic could also be more effectively dealt with the passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan early Saturday. The pandemic had been completely ignored in Trump’s final weeks in office.

But the former president refuses to accept the reality and continues to push his narrative of massive election fraud eagerly subscribed to by millions of his followers.

The last time that Trump had used the kind of harsh language he did on Sunday was at the time Congress was certifying Biden’s election win. His mob had at the time attacked the US Capitol and called for the execution of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who parted ways with him and refused to break the law to keep him in power.

Commentators say with his latest comments it should be clear that the fight to safeguard US democratic institutions would have to continue. It would also likely be a key factor in the run-up to the next presidential election.

They add Trump had tried to force officials in Georgia to steal the election for him and had called on GOP to outlaw mail-in and early voting to ensure honest elections. He also went on to make racially motivated insinuations about irregularities in Detroit and Philadelphia. He called for citizen tests for ballot access and added that voting needed to take place only on Election Day. His demands also included barring of independent judges from adjudicating on election disputes.

The Republicans needed to do something about it and they better did something about it he said.

Commentators say the ex-President’s warning could be so damaging because apparently, his support for GOP candidates in the 2022 midterms could be contingent on their support to his false claims of a corrupt election in 2020. Further he also seemed to be seeking to sow even more suspicion in conservative voters about his exit from the White House.

Trump did not stop at that but went on to name Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of his impeachment in the House and conviction in the Senate over his assault on the Constitution. His targets included Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Sens Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska. It demonstrated his vengeful approach for the upcoming primaries and could put them in a spot as they traveled around the country, add commentators.