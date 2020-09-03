Trump Claimed Credit: Calmness has been achieved in Kenosha

WASHINGTON –

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump claimed credit. The credit claimed for bringing calmness in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha faced two days of violent and peaceful protests after police shooting Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man. Trump claimed credit when he visited the city on Tuesday.

Trump suggested that he helped to quell the violence. He sent a National Guard, and that resulted in quelling the violence. But, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was behind activating the National Guard, and he asked for help even from Arizona, Alabama, and Michigan, which send Guard troops.

President Trump visited and traveled through Wisconsin. He surveyed the damage caused by unrest last week over the Aug 23police shooting of Jacob Blake. He was shot seven times in the back; Jacob, a Black man, remained paralyzed after the shoot, and he was hospitalized. The Wisconsin National Guard was activated on Aug. 24 by Evers activated. After three days, the governor requested assistance from three other states. But, finally, Trump claimed credit for ordering in the National Guard.

Trump said, “This ended within an hour, as soon as we announced we were coming, and when they saw, we were here. This ended immediately.” He quoted this on tour to Kenosha on law enforcement operations. “Put out the flame immediately.” He has told this to National Guard. And now, he praised them for bringing calmness. Later, President was heavily criticized during as well as before his visit. He was criticized by many of the local officials and activists. They said, “Trump used the city’s racial wounds and tried to capitalize politically.”

Kenosha’s mayor and Evers raised concerns on Trump’s visit. They said his visit could amplify tensions in the city, which is already on edge for shooting Jacob Blake by police. The shooting also followed the fatal shooting of two more protestors. It was Kyle Rittenhouse who was charged for shooting deaths of 2 and wounding one. Kyle, a 17-year-old teen said, he traveled from other nearby towns in Illinois, and he came to protect business property and to avoid damage to the same during the protests.

Trump toured fire-ravaged buildings in his visit. He also toured small businesses damages occurred in citywide protests. He also met a camera shop and a furniture store, a candle factory, according to White House reported. Trump quoted that, “These are not acts of peaceful protest but, really, domestic terror.” Trump announced on the tour that his Justice Department would report $1 million to Kenosha law enforcement. He also said, “So that you can have some extra money to go out and do what you do.” Apart from that, his administration will release $4 million towards helping small businesses and over $42 million in support of statewide public safety efforts.

Trump said, “You went through hell just a few days ago, but I feel so safe. … We’re safe because of law enforcement.” The President joined by Attorney General William Barr, R-Wis., and acting Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf and Sen. Ron Johnson, law enforcement members of the National Guard at Bradford High School. The same school was earlier transformed into a National Guard command center.

There was a roundtable discussion called Trump to discuss community safety. In the same debate, he blamed the violence and responded, “Anti-police and anti-American riots.” When asked for a message to Blake’s family, President Donald Trump said he wanted to speak to Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson. But, “it’s also better if it’s handled locally.” Faith leaders from 50 organizations and Blake’s family, along with Jesse Jackson, held a separate event at the site. The site where police shot the 29-year-old father was hit. Jacob Blake’s incident is under investigation by local and federal officials.

Jackson responded that Tuesday is not the day for demonstration and protests. She also urged listeners to help in creating a “commercial for Trump’s vision.” The celebratory event arranged featured voter registration, music, and a bouncy house for children to play. Meantime, participants cleaned up the community.

An organizer with Blak 262, Tanya McLean said, “We decided to hold a rally to protest Trump by doing something for the community,” “It’s loving and peaceful because that is what the Blake family is about.” Trump also said he would not meet Blake’s family because they already requested their lawyers should be involved, which he said as “inappropriate.”

Trump expressed his support for Rittenhouse when he prepared for his trip. Rittenhouse is the suspect who was charged for shooting two protesters. Trump said, “He may have acted in self-defense. After referring to the cellphone video on the incident, he stated that it felt like protesters violently attacked Rittenhouse. D-Wis., Sen. Tammy Baldwin, in response, criticized President Trump for his failure to offer the leadership Kenosha demands after civil unrest.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said, “This president has not provided leadership that unites people, and he has a bad habit of being divisive, which is not what the Kenosha community and Wisconsin want or needs,” “I want President Trump to do what Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, has asked every American to do – examine your heart.”

On Monday, Trump was in discussion with Laura Ingraham, Fox News host. In the debate, he criticized the Kenosha officer, who was involved in Jacob Blake shooting. Trump said, “Shooting a guy in the back many times – I mean, couldn’t you have done something differently?” Trump even defended the police officer and said, “The victim might have been going for a weapon.”

He also added, “But they choke, just like in a golf tournament – they miss a 3-foot putt.” The head of the Kenosha NAACP, Anthony Davis, in his speech to MSNBC, responded to Trump’s comment. “I play golf,” “I know about choking. That’s a man’s life. … You can’t compare golf to a man’s life.” Later, Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee said, Trump is trolling for votes now in the battleground state. He seeks to take complete advantage of the protests and turmoil to blame rally supporters and Democrats around the “law and order” message. He is doing all these to distract Americans from the pandemic created by a coronavirus.