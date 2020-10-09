Trump is not able to make a mark and is scared now

President Donald Trump’s reluctance to consider a new proposal for a second presidential debate practically represents the possible restriction of such a case’s opportunities to dominate the stage and foil the law to resume Democratic Joe Biden.

Next week, the Commission’s decision to host a remote meeting follows Trump’s diagnosis of Covid-19 after the White House’s raging phenomenon, which is an ironic product of the President’s inability to defend himself and his environment in the course of a pandemic that has killed over 210,000 Americans. The obvious loss of the next person-to-person meeting with Biden makes it potentially much harder for the President to use the second debate to build a reversal in a race that seems to be gradually trends against the former vice president who is extending his electoral lead.

“This is not appropriate,” Trump said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo about Fox Market, “I heard that a little while ago it had changed the style of the discussion. I won’t waste my time on a quasi debate – that’s not about debate, behind a machine and debate – it is ridiculous, and then you’re cut off as they like.” “I defeated him quickly during the first debate … I’m not going to make a simulated debate. Trump’s main objection to the current format lies in the last part of the statement – he would not be able to force his style on the showdown. The President interrupted his rival and interviewer Chris Wallace repeatedly in the first debate last week. Although his conduct seems to have alienated much of the public, he seems convinced he could win the controversy by violating his characteristic law.

The new structure avoids another precarious moment for the Biden party, which is doubled from the most recent national polls as the party’s remaining days are dwindling, even as more voters are casting their votes early even absent. It also opened the former team of Vice-Presidents to say that the move in the format of dialogue is solely the responsibility of Trump because of his casual approach to social distance. The campaign manager of Trump Bill Stepien blasted the debate and said Trump was trying to make a rally. This is pathetic if the swamp monsters in the Presidential Discussion Committee now hurry up to the activism of Joe Biden by arbitrarily cancelling an independent debate. The decision taken by the Commission on Thursday, in a retrospective manner, makes it even more important that Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California’s Wednesday night single Vice President debate did not seem to alter the shape of the race of any measure.

But Kamala Harris, the Democrat who chose his job, declined to let his spine away from the nation’s recent awful situation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Pence did his very best to portray the truth of Donald Trump’s presidency. In her first response in the Salt Lake City, The California Senator said that “the Americans experienced the most significant defeat by any presidential administration in our country’s history,” Pence was distinguished by the deaths of more than 210,000 Americans from Covid19.

“They knew, and they covered it up, they did not mention it to you,” Harris said. There was a mistake. The President said that if you wear a mask, you’re on the one hand of his leader. If you don’t wear it, you’re on the other. And yet they have no strategy today. “And after that. The Harris, the white, male, nationalist, evangelical center of the heartland, from the multi-racial, immigrant family of the liberal West Coast, was an apt representative of the two America that were disputing the elections, and whose diverging paths and values shaped the source of the present political alienation in the world.

Though Pence and Harris both fail to say whether they speak to their septuagenarian ticket toppers about the ticklish issue of succession since the discussion is ensured of their results, any of them at the Oval Office may not be considered for long. The debate may potentially have been the most natural moment in a pandemic war, with simulated conferences, darkened protests, and frequent eruptions, once-in-a-century, carried out by a volcanic Commandant-in-Chief. In the past, more than 7.5 million people have had coronavirus, millions of Americans have been out of jobs, and many colleges have been unsatisfied with kids and students at home.

And, at a time when the White House consistently refused to make recommendations on public health, the second lady Karen Pence stripped away from her face mask when she and her husband appeared on stage in an obvious violation of the traditional laws. As Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff came on stage to compliment his wife, he retained his mask. Back in Washington, assistants wished to address this matter with a disdainful president who had to give face coverings and medical garments to the masks and social distance. True, Trump should not have allowed himself to take his spotlight on Pence for a night and posted a video for hours before his running mate went on the stage that proclaimed his Covid-19 infection to be a “blessing from Heaven.”

The typical polished politicians, both Harris and Pence, did – they grabbed rocks, sampled one another’s flaws, and scoffed away from the questions they were not answering strategically comfortably. Since last week’s collapse of millions of people by an over-trumped Trump, it was largely a peaceful affair. Harris had repeatedly pressured Pence to stigmatize him, who spoke mostly with the words, “Excuse me, Mr. VP, I speak;” It is a gender-specific, racial-speaking reply, considering its landmark status as the first Black and South Asian female President, and its appointment was historical. But the interruptions went in both directions, and Pence wasn’t as calm and priestly as ever, as he was warned last week by Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Pence, who takes responsibility for the dysfunctional approach to the outbreak as President of the coronavirus task force, has sought as much to optimize the pandemic. Yet his thesis has been undermining its usefulness for months. At a bright moment, he accused Harris of politizing vaccinations wished for and failing to meet with Americans’ sacrifices on a dark day. Pence warned Harris that, when Trump regularly put his political needs ahead of an emergency response focused on evidence, which has ruined a normal life, he was “stopped playing politics with people’s life.”