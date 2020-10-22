With the passage of days, the big day for the US comes close when it will get a new president. Present President Trump and his rival Joe Biden use all their strength to make the campaign more successful and leaves no stone unturned when politicizing an issue.

In different states, the condition of both presidential candidates is different. Hence there is no sure clue about the next President present, but Donald Trump keeps in the limelight with his various debacle statements, few of which may prove as a boomerang also.

The big mouth President just cannot keep mum and is all speaking crap about everything and anything that comes to his mind. In his recent trip to Wisconsin, he lashed out at the people and also called them a bunch of fools for being scared of the pandemic.

Trump is ready to create notorious comments and tweets on Biden and has also not spared Fauci this time. After calling him a fool and a disaster in the medical field, he is now pointing fingers for misleading the people about COVID 19. Fauci, on the other hand, has warned the people across the globe for staying vigilant and proactive as the second wave might turn out to be more dangerous.

The Democratic candidate this year who has all Trump’s accusations of corruption and a Trojan horse for militant leftists survive his leading poll is a more difficult target. Another day, the former Vice President has spent planning for Thursday’s debate in his home Delaware — the latest planned set-up in an always surreal 2020 race. In a gruesome series of rallies after emerging from the flu, Trump travelled to Erie, where he had to survive his solid 2016, which reveals that Biden was theoretically the key 2020 swing in Pennsylvania.

Trump said at the rally accusing Tom Wolf of having locked down the Commonwealth for any excuse. “They’re not even available. What’s going on in your state?” Pennsylvania now has the cases of Covid-19 increased all over the state despite decreased their case number and mortality estimates from the original contamination with the virus at the beginning of the year.

Trump spent the entire day executing antiquities, which could appeal to his most faithful supporters and fuel the conservative media but tend to alienate many more centrist voters. In an interview with the CBS “60 minutes,” a former campaign favorite, the President reported he went after 45 minutes, refusing to finalize a segment with Vice President Mike Pence. Trump left the interview, one source claimed, because he was irritated with Stahl’s questioning thread. Another person told us that coronavirus was the main focus of the interview.

Earlier in his phone call to Fox News, the President asked Barr to open a pre-election test for his misrepresentation that he was guilty of crooked Ukrainian vice president — the nation that Trump attempted to compel to intervene in the elections to harm Biden in a misuse of power which had him prosecuted. He needs to act. He has to act quickly, “Trump said in the interview.” We’ve got to get the Attorney General to act. “It’s major corruption, and before the polls, something needs to be recognised.”

The appeal revealed how Trump had no restraint in using his office’s resources, which were reserved for the American national interest, to attempt, in full public view, to hurt his political opponents. Trump took another fire in the same interview at Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, who warns that Covid-19’s fearful fall and winter surge already materializes.

Trump’s assault on Fauci underlines his most intractable dilemma by eventually overcoming an assault that describes Biden negatively and will widen the reach of the President deeper than his most loyal supporters’ enthusiastic support. The inability of Trump to handle the pandemic adequately and his steady negation of its effect on American life suggests that he is at a loss in the topic that seems likely to decide the presidency. Experts now alert to nearly the entire country of an increasingly changing situation at the time the President needs the emergency to be proclaimed a success.

The former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, estimates that diseases will escalate exponentially, a spike of about 50,000 a day on average. Trump, who is anxious not to be first President because George H. W. Bush has pushed Biden off for the polls after a term, spent another riotous day in the White House. CNN Average polling across ten primary states show close races before the last two weeks in seven states and Biden prior to the remaining three. Crucially, Biden’s averaged figures indicate a significant route toward the magic numbers of 270 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

In the Pennsylvanian elections held between 20 September and 5 October, Biden averages 52% of Trump’s vote for 43%. Both Wisconsin and Michigan have an average of 51% for Biden and 43% for Trump. Hence from an election point of view, these states may play a pivotal role in providing the next President to the nation.

The ambitions of Trump in Pennsylvania took a fresh hit with the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice on Monday night, which means that postal voting – mainly Democrat-based voting – will only be counted in the State of Keystone for three days after elections. The decision he found “ridiculous” and “very peculiar.” In some states, electors do not plan to make their decision until 3 November. The histories of early voting tumble everywhere.

Ohio has gained more than 675,000 votes missing, almost twice what it was four years earlier in the same place. This is another serious concern for the administration and election duty officers. In North Carolina, a nation where Trump sought to raise questions about the validity of early voting, more than 2 million voters have cast votes. In some states, electors do not plan to make their decision until 3 November. The histories of early voting tumble everywhere.