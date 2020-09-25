Trump is not the one who is bad at heart and is a person who loves to enjoy life. He is not from a political background, and hence it has been a different ride for him. From being a well-known businessman to the President of the United States, his journey has been full of controversies. He does what he loves to do and also ends up looking like a foolish person. President Donald Trump heard something he doesn’t frequently hear on Thursday, merging into the Supreme Court’s top steps — something at least targeted at him: booing. The people were making fun of him and wanted him out of the premises.

Just take him out and drag him from the premises, crowded people started singing as Trump stood before the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin, who died last week, after a long bout of cancer. Behind a mask, Trump looked at where the crowd had gathered in the city, another strange thing for a chairman who often doesn’t have to wear one publicly. His wife, Melania Trump’s first lady, was only looking forward. When the President was questioned about the boos, he very calmly said that he did not notice anything. All he could see where people gathered to see him and take a glimpse. He took the boos in a completely different manner and made the press laugh and smile. The chanting became louder as the Trumps stood before the coffin, surrounded by the columns of Corinth. After several quiet moments, the couple went back to the limo and headed to the White House. In a lively talk with top aid workers and chief of staff Mark Meadows outside the Oval Office, he also gave many answers and looked calm with a smile on his face.

It’s not often that Trump faces his opponents face to face. Last year in Washington, he was booed at Game 5 of the World Series. He then arranged trips to sporting facilities like the Daytona 500.he is a person who cannot take his defeat lightly and wants to keep everyone in his favor. But Mr. President does not understand that this is not possible. Asked about the court scene later in the day, Trump said he could barely spot the boos. That was just a political chant, I think. When he entered the White House, Trump said on the South Lawn that we could barely hear it from where we were. Somebody said that some chanting was there. Yet right next to the newspapers, they were. We could hardly hear that much, however. We listened to vibration, but it was not so heavy. Earlier, at a midday briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed dismay.

The chants were awful, but, to be expected, she said, when you’re in the heart of the swamp. She also said that Trump travels along with her and keep her by his side. She said that he keeps her by his side, and they have traveled to many events. But the crowd is different, and the entire vibes are different. The President loves it to be in that way. Typically, when he travels around the country, Trump only meets supportive crowds. Trump also said it in a joking way that it has been a long time that no one has tried to give him a good fight face to face for a long time. He said to the press that you don’t see that much. I don’t want to put it on, but you don’t see that much anymore. He cannot express how he felt, and yes, it is true that he felt terrible and disheartened. This was not expected, but you cannot do anything.

Trump said he was attending the court to pay his respects, and this week he was careful to avoid tarnishing the late judge. She was not on good terms and did not like him must. She also has given a lot of remarks on Trump and once called him a faker. In the hours after her death, he rapidly ordered flags lowered in her name, expressed respect for her, and pushed his announcement of Ginsburg’s replacement until after her memorial ceremonies. At the same time, he has written off her recorded dying desire to be replaced as a Political ploy by the winner of the 2020 election. He has quickly moved to establish a possible candidate to succeed her. This week, long lines were formed outside the tribunal to pay respects to Ginsburg. Her followers paid their condolences with a heavy heart. Democrats have spent a considerable amount of the candidates and the rallies to fill the vacancy with their supporters. This is politics, and you cannot play it clean. Both sides want to fill the space with their supporter and be in a position even after losing.

Trump and his aides seemed aware that his opponents could use any sign of disrespect for the late justice to advance their cause further. When the death of Ginsburg was announced, it was also decided that no rallies will be conducted, and Trump also canceled his plans. But now, with the reaction of the people outside the court, it is velar that whatever Trump tries to do is not going to turn out in his favor. He has to leave, and the citizens of the country have decided that. They are not going to give him another chance, and Biden is all set to take the throne and rule the country to better the public. All eyes are set on the stage, and the results have been decided. Though not officially, people are ready to accept that Biden will win with a clean sweep and take over. He has made many promises and has given the assurance to bring the life back on track. This is all that the people want right now as they are jobless and forced to starve. With Trump as a self-obsessed President, people are looking forward to Biden being the one who will take care of his people.