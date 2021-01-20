According to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Trump probably will form a new political party soon after his farewell from the White House. If he has any such plans, the new party would be called the “Patriot Party.”

The report said that Trump’s plan came after he was widely criticized, especially by Sen. Mitch McConnell, for what happened in the U.S Capitol on the 6th of January.

McConnel delivered a speech on Tuesday in which he blamed Trump for the violence that took place earlier this month.

McConnel said in his speech that the mob was fed with lies and provoked by the president, and other powerful Trump supporters.

Trump allegedly had to receive critical comments from some of the top republicans because of the Capitol riot as well as the way he considered the administration of vaccine distribution among people.

It is not revealed yet whether Trump would launch the party to involve in recruiting candidates, or simply serve as a merchandise empire for him.

Meanwhile, Trump decided to stay at his office during his final hours. He would oppose the tradition to participate in the inauguration ceremonies of the new president.

He would clearly avoid Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday afternoon by attending his own farewell event at the same time at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Which implies that there won’t be a peaceful transition of power at the capital.

Trump would become the fourth president in U.S history to not participate in the inauguration of his successor. It was 152 years before something like that happened in the history of America when Andrew Johnson did so.

Trump tried to avoid mentioning Biden by his name while acknowledging the incoming administration publicly. In his farewell address video also he didn’t mention Biden anywhere.

Though Trump lost the election which was held in November, he never acknowledged it fairly. Whereas, he focused on flaunting the accomplishments of his administration. He also planned this as the theme of his farewell speech.

Various reports said that along with Trump, the top republicans like the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won’t be participating in the event.

According to the reports that came so far, the farewell will entail a red carpet, color guard, flyover, military band, and a 21 gun salute had been discussed among aides planning the event. However, no official announcement came on the same.

According to the final daily schedule released for Trump by the White House on Tuesday, the president and first lady Melania Trump will depart Washington at 8 a. M. for Palm Beach, Florida, but it nowhere mentioned the event to be held in the Joint Base Andrews.