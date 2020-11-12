After losing the election, Trump spreads false claims about dominion voting systems. Campaign surrogates and the president Donald Trump claimed it without any evidence. They claim that a widespread voter fraud occurred in the states that gave President-elect Joe Biden the necessary electoral votes. Many social media users interpreted a clerk’s error in a small, Republican-leaning Michigan county as vote-rigging because it wrongly favored Joe Biden before being fixed.

A week after the presidential election, the Democrats are raising false claims against Dominion Voting Systems, the company that supplies election equipment to Michigan and dozens of other states nationwide. The claim is that the Dominion voting system used in 28 states, deleted and switched votes intended for Mr. Trump, also does not hold water. “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” said the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

The Trump campaign continues to say they will prove that there was fraud and President Trump has tweeted multiple times since election day that he will win. On November 12 Trump tweeted that, “Dominion deleted 2.7 Million Trump votes nationwide. Data analysis finds 221,000 Pennsylvania votes switched from President Trump to Biden. 941,000 Trump votes deleted. States using Dominion voting systems switched 435,000 votes from Trump to Biden “.As of 3:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, Trump’s post had been retweeted more than 130,000 times and liked by more than 400,000 users.

But the Dominion software also was used in Michigan and Georgia. In Michigan, two counties had issues with vote counts, but they were not caused by the Dominion software but were due to human error. “Michigan’s elections were conducted fairly, effectively and transparently and are an accurate reflection of the will of Michigan voters. The erroneous reporting of unofficial results from Antrim County was a result of accidental error on the part of the Antrim County Clerk.

The equipment and software did not malfunction and all ballots were properly tabulated. However, the clerk accidentally did not update the software used to collect voting machine data and report unofficial results. The software did not cause a misallocation of votes; it was a result of user human error. Even when human error occurs, it is caught during county canvasses,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in her statement.

Dominion is a Canadian company that now has its effective headquarters in Denver, makes machines for voters to cast ballots and for poll workers to count them, as well as software that helps government officials organize and keep track of election results. The state official says that they had configured the Dominion ballot scanners and reporting software with slightly different versions of the ballot, which meant that the votes were counted correctly but that they were reported incorrectly and the correct tallies showed Trump beat Biden by roughly 2,500 votes in the county.

In Oakland County election officials also spotted an error after they first reported the unofficial counts. They realized they had mistakenly counted votes from the city of Rochester Hills twice. The revised tallies showed that the Republican county commissioner had kept his seat. The point to be noted is that Oakland County used software from a company called Hart InterCivic, not Dominion, though the software was not at fault. “As a Republican, I am disturbed that this is intentionally being mischaracterized to undermine the election process. This was an isolated mistake that was quickly rectified,” said Tina Barton, the Republican clerk in Rochester Hills.