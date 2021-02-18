Former President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, showering abusive comments only days after the Kentucky Republican voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial.

According to commentators, the relationship between the two had soured in recent months. They had worked closely during Trump’s four years in office.

Trump Tears Into McConnell In A Lengthy Statement

Trump said in a statement that Mitch was a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators were going to stay with him, they would not be able to win again.

He added that McConnell would never do what needed to be done or what was right for the country. He said where necessary and appropriate, he (Trump) would back primary rivals who espoused Making America Great Again and America First’s policy. He said the party wanted brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.

Trump’s made the call for compassionate leadership in a petty statement that bristled with ad hominem attacks. It also included a jab at McConnell’s family, following years of some of the most abrasive political leadership in American history.

The former President had routinely directed insults at critics and political opponents, and the military members. His own health experts and fellow Republicans who failed to live up to his standards of loyalty had also suffered.

But apparently, the potshot at McConnell’s family and the insulting references to his personality were not enough; Trump intended to unleash harsher personal attacks at McConnell, CNN reported citing a source familiar with Trump’s desires.

According to Trump adviser Jason Miller, an earlier (version of the) statement was likely tougher. He added, however, there was never a consideration to make a personal attack.

Asserting that McConnell’s shortcomings had contributed to the party’s loss of the Senate Majority, Trump alluded to his baseless claim of election fraud.

Trump said this was a big moment for the country, and it could not be allowed to pass by using third-rate leaders to dictate the party’s future.

Trump’s attack comes after his impeachment by a bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives last month over his role in inciting the January 6 violent riot at the US Capitol, which led to the deaths of at least five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

Meanwhile, along with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, Trump is facing accusations of entering into a conspiracy with far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to incite the insurrection.

The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court has been brought by chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, in his personal capacity.

According to commentators, the clash between the current and former GOP leaders came with the Republican Party trying to grapple with warring factions over whether to continue to move forward with the Trump line or chart a different course ahead.

According to Lindsey Graham, a longtime Trump loyalist, who spoke to Fox News on Tuesday, while the two men together did a hell of a job, they were now at each other’s throats. He added he was more worried about 2022 than he had ever been. He added he did not want to eat their own.

He added what he would say to Senator McConnell was he knew Trump could be a handful, but he was the most dominant figure in the Republican Party.

The South Carolina Republican added, the Republican Party did not have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump. He added, if one did not get that, one was just not looking.

McConnell had repeatedly called out Trump over the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, though he voted to clear the former President over the charge.