President Donald Trump denounced a sweeping COVID-19 relief package he was expected to sign, and remarked it as a disgrace, in an unexpected video posted on Twitter Tuesday.

He also prompted the congressional leaders to make various changes to the bill like to increase direct payments for Americans.

Trump Urges Bigger Stimulus Checks in Congress’s COVID-19 Relief Package

After issuing a raft of pardons for several allies, Trump said that the bill has nothing to do with COVID, though it is called the COVID relief bill.

He continued that he was asking Congress to amend this bill and raise the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 for a couple.

Trump broke off saying that he would dismiss the bipartisan legislation but he was expected to sign the measure alongside a $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund the government.

The Congress was called by him for the removal of wasteful and unnecessary items from the legislation, appearing to mix the relief bill with the government spending measure.

A $1.4 trillion spending bill was attached with the roughly $900 billion measure, to fund the federal government through Sept. 30, 2021, to0 form nearly 5,600 Page-bill.

It is one of the largest pieces of legislation that Congress ever tackled. The bipartisan provisions like the end of surprise medical billing and legislation forming Smithsonian museums for women and Latinos were also included in the measure.

President Trump is set to leave the office on Jan. 20 and referenced his efforts to stay in office in some way in implying the threat to dismiss the bill passed by Congress on Monday, despite President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November.

Trump also said that he was asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from the legislation and to send him a suitable bill, otherwise, the next administration would have to deliver a COVID relief package. Or the administration might be himself or they would get it done.

A while later his video remarking the dismissal of the bill came, he Tweeted out another one cataloging his complaints on the election, a list of unverified and false claims alleging voter fraud.

Congress could override with a two-thirds majority vote in the House of Representatives and Senate in case Trump vetoes the bill. Through the House, the measure sailed 359-53 and in the Senate by 92-6.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s plans to send out the first wave of direct payments next week.

Trump claimed that the family members of undocumented immigrants got allowed to receive more direct payments than it allows other Americans.

The package allows for citizens and residents who filed a joint in return with an undocumented spouse to receive payments in addition to dependent children and not lets the $600 payments be made to undocumented immigrants.