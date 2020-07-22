Trump Warns Coronavirus “Will Get Worse”.

On Tuesday President Donald Trump returned to the White House podium and offered a stark warning about the progression of the coronavirus. He also warned the Americans to wear a mask as he predicted the spread of the disease will worsen before it improves.

Trump acknowledged “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.” “Something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is.” After focusing on public events on other issues and repeatedly downplaying the effect of the infection, he warns the Americans to wear a mask and urged youngsters to keep away from swarmed bars. The president himself who was not wearing a mask himself said that “he carries one and that he is “getting used” to it.”

He previously said that wearing a mask was a personal choice, despite he didn’t deviate from that position, he also didn’t raise it. Public health officials have progressively discovered that wearing masks is successful in constraining the spread. But in the U.S., the practice has been viewed through an increasingly political lens.

“Moments after reading from his script and saying the outbreak would get worse before it gets better, Trump just returned to his untruth that the infection will basically ‘disappear’ – an assumption that has had deadly consequences for thousands of innocent Americans,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates tweeted.

DNC war room spokesperson and adviser Lily Adams said Trump’s Tuesday briefing and messaging about coronavirus “doesn’t mean he’s turned over a new leaf on his response.” “The White House thinks these briefings will be good for Trump’s ratings, but the more people hear from Trump, the more they see what a failure he is,” she said.

Trump alluded quickly to the following period of coronavirus upgrade congressional pioneers are negotiating with the White House. Lawmakers are considering an extension of unemployment insurance as well as a federal program geared to keep small businesses afloat.

Trump said congressional pioneers are taking a gander at an equation to supplant the extra $600 a huge number of Americans got on the head of their week by week joblessness benefits that would be “70% of the sum.” The expanded advantages are expected to lapse on July 31.

Trump additionally offered his good wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, a partner of Jeffrey Epstein, who is dealing with indictments that she helped select young ladies as youthful as 14 who were explicitly manhandled by the extremely rich person agent. Epstein murdered himself in his prison cell a year ago while anticipating preliminary on sex-dealing charges.

“I haven’t really been following it too much,” Trump said when asked about Maxwell’s case. “I just wish her well, frankly.” Trump said he had met Maxwell “numerous times” over the years because he lived in Palm Beach, where Epstein had an estate.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway disclosed to Fox News a week ago that completion of the briefings is one reason Trump’s endorsement numbers on taking care of the coronavirus have gone “maybe a little softer” in recent months. But she also acknowledged there was not universal support with the White House for bringing them back.

Trump has looked to make light of the coronavirus pandemic even as the greater part all things considered, including California and Michigan, have paused reopening plans or are taking steps to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid a surge in cases across the country.