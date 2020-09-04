Dark shadows into thugs: Trump’s conspiracy theories continue

WASHINGTON –

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S is climbing fast, and by this week, the number reached to 185000. President Trump commandeered several news cycles through spreading unfounded conspiracy theories. Meantime he is trying to shoot down the currently running Internet gossip circling his health.

On Monday, President was on a television interview. He claimed that Joe Biden, Democratic rival, is controlled by people hiding behind dark shadows without even offering any evidence. There is a planeload of black and uniformed anarchists who have plans to disrupt the Republican National Convention.

On Tuesday, Trump utilized Twitter many times and through which he dispelled an unfounded Internet rumor. The rumor was about a straight-set of mini-strokes set for him, last November to Walter Reed Medical Center. He wrote, “Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS.” On Wednesday, President Tweeted an article. It was from a conservative publication, and the report raised few questions regarding the impacts of mail-in voting. The article was concentrating on the upcoming election and to which Trump added his editorial comment. “Rigged election?”

President is continuously embracing conspiracy theories and through which he attacks his critics. He is trying to divert attention from few events which are poorly reflecting him along with his administration. But meantime, the dizzying pace where he gives oxygen just to outlandish tales are a source of Internet trolls and fringe groups. The same practice has now turned into a significant part of his election strategy. Jennifer Mercieca is the author of “Demagogue For President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump.” He quotes, “Conspiracy theories make him powerful.”

A communications associate professor at Texas A&M University, Mercieca, says, Conspiracy theories “are ‘self-sealing’ narratives, meaning no evidence is allowed to count against it.”The logic of conspiracy prevents it from ever being proven or disproven. If you try to fact-check it, conspiracists say, ‘The truth is out there. They are suppressing it.'” There is an occasional subsume in coverage of the November election, and it is due to the circus. It is those controversies like the COVID-19 pandemic, racial strife, and economic fallout that are completely distracting and playing out in most of the cities.

Jesse Ferguson, the veteran Democratic strategist, says, “Half the time, Trump is trying to distract from COVID with fringe conspiracies and, half the time, he’s trying to get cable news attention on himself for promoting conspiracies,” “People are disappointed, but not surprised, that he’s up to these old tricks.” ‘Dark shadow, what is that?’ There is a rise in Trump’s political power, and conspiracies fuel it.

Trump, a television celebrity and real estate mogul at the same time, was part of the “birther” movement. The movement has false claims about PresidentBarack Obama’s birth. They tell he is not born in the United States, and he is not an eligible candidate for the presidency. Later, Trump even blamed Hillary Clinton for the same theory. Throughout his presidency, Trump has always perpetuated many conspiracy theories. He also suggested that election fraud still cost him the popular vote. But he never backed the same claim with proper evidence.

A phone call mostly triggered Trump’s impeachment in the earlier year. Through the market, he pressured Ukraine to work towards unfounded reports. Biden pushed the reports for the ouster of Viktor Shokin, prosecutor for protecting Hunter Biden, who is the former vice president’s son. No, since Biden formally accepted the nomination and he decided to run against Trump in the upcoming election, Trump started circulating several unproven tales from the past at a faster clip. During an interview with Fox News with Laura Ingraham on Monday, Trump said

“I don’t even like to mention Biden because he’s not controlling anything.” He was trying to echo the most repeated claim about Biden. He said Biden is nothing but a puppet controlled by the radical left. He also argued that, “People that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows.” The host or commentator usually agrees with Trump in several issues, and hence the assertion was appearing to flummox the host. Ingraham said, “What does that mean? That sounds like a conspiracy theory,” “Dark shadow, what is that?”

In the interview, Trump also claimed that “thugs” are in “black uniforms,” and there was no evidence for the same claim. When Ingraham requested for details, Trump said, “I’ll tell you sometime. It’s under investigation right now.” Very next day, President added a story. He was telling reporters, “Ihad been told about the flight by someone who was a passenger” He refused to reveal his source. Last month, at the White House, Trump said, “I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” “I have no idea if that’s right. I would’ve – I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president.”

Most of the time, Trump made exaggerated and false claims, mainly about mail-in voting. He usually argues without providing proper evidence. Mostly for the mail-in vote, he says, “mailed ballots are corrupt.” And he also claims that “a lot of fraudulent voting going on in this country.” Even though there are voting fraud and many examples, there are exceedingly rare frauds in this year’s New Jersey local election, as claimed by experts.

Apart from these, Trump showed support to QAnon followers. He said, (“I’ve heard these are people that love our country.” There was a suggestion that ultraviolet light and bleach could kill coronavirus patients. A video included claims by a controversial doctor, and he was claiming hydroxychloroquine is a “cure.”The doctor also suggested face masks are necessary. Stella Immanuel, the doctor behind the video, also contended that gynecological problems could result from sex with demons and witches during dreams.

When asked questions regarding Immanuel’s no evidence claims, Trump replied, “I thought her voice was an important voice.” But, he added, “I know nothing about her.” Meantime, campaigns by Democratic Nominee Biden are framing Trump’s conspiracies as a significant distraction. Andrew Bates, Biden spokesman said, “The very last thing American voters are hungry for is more dangerous instability or excruciating poison from this commander in chief.”