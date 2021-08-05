An effective way to fight problematic health conditions in the Black community was discovered recently. The research data strengthened this idea. Pairing health care with African American organizations can be effective in fighting health complications. For example, joining barbershops and churches. Black people state-wide were found to be getting affected by COVID-19 at a much faster rate than white race people.

Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbi says the research data was clear that blacks are getting infected rapidly. Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbi works as a pharmacist also as Assistant Professor at Loma Linda University. She was also surprised when she was in a casual conversation with fellow pharmacists. They were black women who also had noticed vaccination hesitancy and mistrust among black communities. This mistrust in medicine has kept people from getting vaccinated.

Building Trust And Vaccine Equity – The University Of California Partners With Black Pastors

Abdul-Mutakabbir a student at Howard University said when six of his friends were chatting they felt inviting the black community to talk it out about vaccination and mistrust would help. This brainstorming idea paved the way for a partnership with local church Black leaders. The motto was to educate community members regarding vaccination via meetings and webinars. Abdul-Mutakabbir was the face of this effort. The trust roots were established among members of the black community because of this effort. Post this administration of Loma Linda organized a mobile vaccination clinic on church grounds.

The leadership of Pastors was a major part of this initiative; they could openly communicate with the black community. The pastors set up much-needed educational webinars about Vaccination. They were involved in distributing registration and also managed appointments. They made sure the mobile vaccination drive was successful. This joint work proved to be a huge success. The joint work is not new. Previously to combat high blood pressure and diabetes health care and African American institutions had teamed up.

It was found that 84% of people were blackout of 417 who got vaccinated. This was a huge number at the Loma Linda mass vaccination. Abdul-Mutakabbir says that involving someone that represents the community in the lead role builds trust. This really amplified the health care professionals.

In a recent interview, Abdul-Mutakabbir said that in the initial months of their mobile vaccination clinic the percentage was as low as 3% who were black and had got vaccinated. The irony was the same black community was getting hospitalized in huge numbers because of COVID. She said people like Dr.Juan Carlos Belliard, who is the VP of community engagement at Loma Linda had worked hard to establish a good relationship with churches especially black churches and Latino-Linx churches. They had already started working together. They found it hard to convince the black community about vaccination because they lacked a trusted Black voice to talk about the vaccination.

She said that in the black community Pastors are of high respect. So to build trust roots about vaccination involving pastors was essential. They later sat down and had to explain science and facts to bring in people to get vaccinated. She also found a lack of health care and fewer pharmacies in their area of residency. This led to the idea of mobile vaccination clinics.

After a brief success, Abdul-Mutakabbir says they are continually working for modifications in their approaches. They make sure Pastors are always a part of this conversation. The data suggests that people who are getting hospitalized are the majority of unvaccinated people. She uses this data to convince people and make them understand that it’s a risky business to stay unvaccinated. Now after working for a long time Abdul-Mutakabbir says the Pastors and community have become her family. She believes she will use this cordial relationship to achieve a healthy community.