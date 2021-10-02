The US is preparing to face a double-edged sword this winter. As the Covid 19 wave is nowhere near its decline and the flu season is approaching. According to health officials, America will be required to make adjustments in life. The winter flu and COVID 19 appearing more like a seasonal virus may be overwhelming for the general public. People will need to modify their lifestyle as per the situation.

A Twin-demic in Winter Requires Adjustments in Daily Life

Delta variant is the strain that fuels the current surge of infections. Even then, certain experts feel that this is going to be the last surge. But that hinges on the decision of society at large. The entire country should receive the vaccination. But not even 60% of the population has been inoculated until now.

According to CDC, 55.8% of the US population is fully vaccinated. If we want to curb the pandemic, the vast majority of people need to get vaccinated. The exact percentage to reach that point of herd immunity, however, still remains evasive. In such an instance, the only way out is to vaccinate as many people as possible, as fast as the country can. That is the point people need to focus on today, experts advise. No one knows that magic number to attain herd immunity.

Certain schools, other offices, and business institutions are issuing vaccine mandates. They do this in the hope of preventing an outbreak. According to CDC, such mandates prompt more and more people to get inoculated.

The public had mixed reactions to such generalized mandates. Still, a majority of people support such mandates for Government workers, healthcare professionals, teachers, and youngsters a recent poll shows.

COVID 19 will slowly become a seasonal pandemic. And experts have numerous recommendations to help the country live with the virus.

America will need to improve the air quality in the outdoors. A large number of people will wear masks. Offices will have to de-clutter working spaces during the winter to minimize the possibility of an outbreak. Companies will have to postpone certain conferences to the fall.

All these years, the US remained complacent during winters with regard to respiratory illnesses. With the threat of a twin demic looming, that of the flu and that of COVID 19, that privilege is long gone.

In the meantime, health officials said that no data on vaccines for children has yet been submitted. Infections among children comprise a large portion of the new COVID 19 cases at present and experts are optimistic that a vaccine for children will be there soon. The American Academy of Pediatrics recorded 206,864 new infections among children in the week that ended on September 23rd. In the meantime, Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday that it has submitted data on vaccines for children aged 5-11 to the FDA. But this is for an initial evaluation. The company is yet to submit a request for emergency use authorization for it.

This is what happens in a general scenario.

Submission of data happens as it becomes available, and once the submission is completed, the company will apply for EUA. It will happen within no time, the company said.

When the FDA authorizes it, the country will begin administering vaccines for children. But whether parents will vaccinate their children is something the country has to wait and watch. A recent survey done in the field shows that parents are divided in this regard. Up to 44% of parents are prepared to do so. 42% of them are against such a move.

Health officials also are considering the possibility of expanding the eligibility criteria for vaccine booster shots.