Two Weeks Till Thanksgiving: Health Experts Advise Getting The New Covid-19 Vaccine

With Thanksgiving around the corner, US health officials are encouraging people to get their Covid-19 booster shots. The possible outbreak of respiratory infections in the US like Respiratory Synciatic Virus (RSV) and Rhinovirus has been putting health officials on the back foot.

Health officials are asking citizens who are eligible to get vaccinated at the earliest before the holiday season starts. The Covid-19 booster vaccine works by activating the immune system of our bodies to create antibodies.

Get New Vaccine Now Before Thanksgiving

One of the things to consider is that it will take around 14 days for the body to reach full immunity and create protection against the covid virus.

So it is advisable for getting the shot at the earliest as thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations are ahead and it would create an environment of people gathering together indoors and in close proximity. This is a perfect scenario for the spread of different types of viruses.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than ten percent of Americans have currently got booster shots.

This is not encouraging news for the health situation of the country as a whole. Also, experts are expecting a huge rise in the Covid infection cases as one in five adults is not planning to take the booster vaccine shot and this puts them in a low immunity category against new covid strains.

Two new omicron variants BQ.1.1 and B.Q.1 are becoming the dominant strains as BA.5 is taking a back seat. These variants known as the “scrabble variants” have found a way around our immunities.

But experts believe that as these variants are also descendants of the Omicron variant, the booster shots could very well prove effective in providing the necessary immunity to prevent complications.

So keeping these things in mind, the best option this holiday season is to get the booster shot and also practice the general safety precautions.

This is important, especially for older people and people with compromised immunities or any pre-existing health conditions.

Dr.Asish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator said that taking covid-19 booster shots is the best health decision that Americans can take right now.

He also said that the health sector is equipped with the necessary treatments that need to be given in the case of an infection to people over the age of 50 and individuals with weakened immunities.

Pharma companies like Pfizer, Novavax, and BioNTech are making efforts to develop a combination vaccine that can provide protection against Covid-19 and flu in a single shot.

The possibility of creating a combination vaccine is definitely a welcome direction as this would increase the willingness of people to get vaccines and also reduce the pressure on healthcare experts and companies regarding supply and management.

RSV, Influenza, and Rhinovirus have been spreading throughout the US and infecting young children, infants, and older people the most. RSV is known to create severe complications in infants, young children, and older people as it can cause breathing difficulties, pneumonia, bronchitis, etc.

Pediatric emergency rooms have been facing constant rush and ICUs at these hospitals are getting filled with children that need assistance like mechanical breathing apparatus to help them in respiration.

The hospitalization rates among adults and kids have increased and this is creating larger difficulties for healthcare workers.

Even though the RSV mortality rate in infants is very low in the US compared to other low-income nations, it is still an active threat to children.

Pfizer has developed a new vaccine for pregnant women and is waiting for FDA approval that can prevent newborn infants from the RSV virus.