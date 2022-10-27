U.S Could Face A “Tripledemic” Due To A Shortage Of Healthcare Professionals

The US healthcare system is falling apart as experts warn of a possible “tripledemic” this winter. The surging cases of three different viruses COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and the Flu virus have put a lot of pressure on the healthcare system of America.

Along with the threat of a “tripledemic”, the US is also facing a stark shortage of healthcare professionals as more and more are leaving the profession. According to Definitive Healthcare, a healthcare commercial intelligence company, around 330,000 healthcare workers exited the profession in 2021.

They are either moving onto a better paying job or a job with less emotional and physical drain. Statistics are predicting an unprecedented rise in the number of hospital admissions and this would oversaturate the healthcare system as it won’t be able to meet the excess demand for hospital beds and services.

The Exodus Of Medical Workers Puts More Pressure On Other Staff

Since the exodus of medical workers has put more pressure on the ones that are still in the industry, there seems to be a high chance of burnout and this can affect the performance of an individual.

The RSV flu numbers have increased staggeringly in the past two weeks as a lot of young infants are being admitted to pediatric hospitals.

RSV affects infants easily as it is highly contagious and their immune systems aren’t fully developed causing breathing issues and inflammation of the airways. Older people are also susceptible to developing complications from RSV as they might have some preexisting health condition or their immunity is lower than others.

An RSV vaccination has been released recently but this has been given to only eligible individuals who are prone to infections because of their reduced immunity.

Healthcare workers all over the US are facing a rather dire situation as hospitals are flooding with people infected with either Covid, RSV, or the common flu. They are being forced to do extra shifts as there is a shortage of healthcare workers.

On top of that, there have been instances of harassment against healthcare workers by patients or patients’ families.

Dr.Celine Gounder, Editor at Kaiser Health News and medical contributor to CBS news expressed her concerns over the issue. She was stressing the importance of devising a new business model for the healthcare sector so as to bring back the medical professionals who had left because of various reasons that include better payment and burnout.

She observed that after covid lockdowns, people are starting to give more importance to their personal time and work-life balance. This has acted counterintuitively in the healthcare field as professionals end up spending a lot of hours in the hospital which leads to emotional and physical stress.

The understaffing in the health sector creates a vicious cycle where people leave their job and then more pressure falls on the ones left behind so they also end up leaving as the pressure is too much to handle.

America is going through one of the worst times of the year as people are getting sick fast. Two days back, at least 1000 students of a Virginia high school ended up absent as they were showing symptoms of the flu and influenza.

A lot of similar cases were reported in different US states. All these cases are surfacing a month after US president Biden expressed confidence in controlling the Covid situation and proclaimed that the Covid Pandemic is almost over in the US.

At the time of his speech, almost 400 people were dying daily because of Covid, according to John Hopkins University.

Joe Biden’s comment was dubbed to be “premature” by a lot of Infectious Diseases Experts as they felt this would make the public set into an easy attitude that can in turn increase the number of Covid cases.

