The COVID-19 pandemic becomes more aggressive in the U.S than ever before since the total number of contractions, deaths, and hospitalizations are skyrocketing.

The country has reported new 3.9 million COVID-19 cases and more than 51,000 deaths within a period of the first fortnight of the new year.

COVID-19: U.S Falls In A Trauma With Record Number Of Transmissions And Deaths

The country is presently holding the highest record of having the most number of COVID-19 deaths around the world.

The total number of COVID-related deaths is at the peak and accelerating towards 400,000, which is far beyond the total number of Americans killed in World War I.

Every day, the country is undergoing reports with thousands of transmissions. Within three days of last week, the total number of 200,000 cases were reported.

Studies said that when the cases left unrecorded are counted together can be several times higher than what we get from reports.

The dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine said that the current numbers are quite dire. He also estimates that it is closer to a million new infections per day in the country.

Hotez added that presently, the people are scared and upset as the transmissions are at a screaming level across the nation. Starting from the 20th of January, a gigantic amount of work is to be handled as per the current situation.

Even though the shots of vaccines are being distributed in the country, experts caution the citizens as the country is still in trouble. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warned on Sunday that there are dark weeks ahead from now.

According to the most recent data taken from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S for the past seven days, which broke all the previous records.

A significant rise is also noted in the total number of daily cases, as it ranged to more than 302,000 from 101,000. An average of 218,000 cases per day is the present condition of the U.S.

Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University, said that the coronavirus established itself in the human population, it is not going anywhere, and until people cross the threshold of herd humanity, a lot of transmissions would occur in the country.

The data from Johns Hopkins University also mentioned that in the U.S, nearly around 398,879 COVID- related deaths have been recorded, and 24 million marks in total cases on Monday. These numbers indicate that 60% of all COVID-19 cases in the country have been reported since the election day.