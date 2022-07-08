Following A Revolt In His Party, Uk Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns

Members of Boris Johnson’s conservative party rebelled in response to the most recent of several scandals, and Mr. Johnson announced his resignation.

Boris Johnson Has Been Replaced

He intends to serve as prime minister until a replacement is selected. Boris Johnson stated on July 7 2022 that he would step down as prime minister of Britain following a total cabinet mutiny, a wave of resignations from government positions, and a devastating loss of party support as a result of his handling of the most recent issue to surrounding his leadership.

Until the Conservative Party selects a new leader, which may take several months, Mr. Johnson said he will remain in his position.

He stated that a group of senior Conservative lawmakers would decide on July 4 2022 the timeline for his resignation and the choice of his successor.

In remarks made outside Downing Street, Mr. Johnson stated that it was obviously now the wish of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader. The selection process for that new leader should start right away.

With Mr. Johnson’s departure, a turbulent administration that was marked by a resounding win three years ago and a successful effort to get Britain out of the European Union come to an abrupt conclusion. However, this administration crumbled under the weight of a never-ending string of controversies.

Mr. Johnson claimed that he had made an effort to keep his position because he believed it was his duty and responsibility to carry on the task he had begun in 2019 after leading the Conservative Party to a resounding election victory on the promise to Get Brexit Done.

A chaotic 48 hours in British politics were brought on by the unexpected resignations of two of Mr. Johnson’s highest-ranking ministers, the chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and the health secretary, Sajid Javid, on July 5 2022 evening.

Following that, a number of other ministries and officials resigned all day on July 6 and 7 2022.

The process of choosing the new Conservative Party leader, who will become prime minister, is likely to be finished over the summer by the 1922 Committee, the influential group that represents Conservative Party, backbencher lawmakers.

They will want to have that person in place by the fall’s annual party conference, at the latest.

Mr. Sunak, Mr. Javid, Liz Truss, Suella Braverman, the attorney general, and Nadhim Zahawi, who temporarily filled Mr. Sunak’s position as chancellor, are all possible contenders.

There are also two outsiders like Tom Tugendhat, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign secretary who ran against Mr. Johnson for the party’s leadership in 2019.

Given the fierce opposition that Mr. Johnson is facing inside the party, it is unclear if he will be able to hold onto his position until the election.

Although they applauded his departure, the opposition claimed it was long overdue. The resignation of Boris Johnson is excellent information for the country, according to Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, who also noted that it should have happened long ago.

The newest problems for Mr. Johnson started last week when a Conservative legislator named Chris Pincher allegedly molested two men while intoxicated in a posh bar in London.

Even though Mr. Pincher had been the subject of past allegations of inappropriate behavior, Mr. Johnson had nominated him to a high-profile position in February.

