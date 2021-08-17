According to several studies, extended Covid may have an impact on as much as a third of those who suffer from Covid-19 symptoms. For individuals like Smith, the consequences of acute infection may linger for months, weeks, or, in Smith’s case, even more than a year after the infection has been treated or resolved

Over Than A Year After The First Incident, The United States Is Still Coping With The Consequences Of Covid

. According to a Stanford University study, the most common long-term symptoms after Covid-19 were tiredness and difficulty breathing, both of which interfered with people’s ability to work and do other activities. Participants in that study also experienced difficulties remembering things, a lack of style and odor, and even hair loss as side effects.

A sore throat, shortness of breath, dizziness, diarrhea, and difficulty standing were some of the symptoms Smith experienced when she visited her primary care physician in late March of 2020. These are all symptoms that have been identified by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as possible signs of Covid-19. Smith is a college trainer who lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

During her first month of illness, her symptoms progressed from dizziness to fainting and the sensation that “someone had smacked my skull on the pavement.”More than a dozen Covid-19 tests were completed by her before she was diagnosed. All of the results were negative. Aside from being harmful, antibody tests have proved destructive as well. By the time long-term symptoms manifest themselves, patients may no longer be shedding virus particles, and antibodies present in the blood may have diminished significantly. According to small Chinese research, even patients who had been hospitalized had a negative attitude about their treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as compared to White people, Black individuals had a marginally higher risk of developing Covid-19 and almost three times the risk of being hospitalized for it. Smith has watched her ambitions to become a college principal, as well as her intentions to help her mother in her retirement and to aid her family after the birth of her niece, and all come crashing down around her. When a Black woman loses her job or becomes unable to function, she said, “People don’t comprehend what occurs in a Black community.

“Smith’s activism work with Body Politic, a health and advocacy group that provides assistance to long-term Covid patients, has received recognition from the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her work with Body Politic has been included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for caring for Covid patients, which she describes as “feeling like an Olympic torch because I am so pleased of the job that we’ve been able to accomplish.”

However, Smith claims she has received an influx of letters from Black women who are also suffering from the symptoms of extended Covid and are unable to get the treatment they need. Scientists still aren't certain how a respiratory virus could lead to "brain fog" and memory difficulties almost a year and a half into the outbreak. Covid-19's long-term consequences on the brain may be due to a combination of factors. He went on to say that "not much" of the virus has been found in the brain tissues of those infected with Covid-19. Instead, many of the neurological problems physicians are finding may be caused by an infection that has spread throughout the body.

Some experts believe that Covid-19 has long-term neurological consequences. Theoretically, either the lungs are unable to supply the brain with oxygen adequately, or the immune system is responsible for causing extensive damage to the rest of the body, causing the brain to be compromised as well.

