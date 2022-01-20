Last week, the administration said that households who order through the website or by phone will receive four kits. The tests will be supplied by the country’s postal service, which anticipates the initial requests to arrive in seven to twelve days.

United States Opening Covid-19 Test Orders Before Launch

To ensure equity and access for all Americans, the administration will also establish a call center to assist those who are unable to access the website in placing orders, as well as collaborate with national and local community-based organizations to assist the nation’s hardest-hit and most-at-risk communities in requesting tests.

In the weeks and months ahead, this program will ensure that Americans have access to at-home, quick COVID-19 tests, in addition to a variety of other testing options. The administration is in the midst of finalizing a deal for the unprecedented purchase of one billion at-home fast tests to be distributed as part of this program.

The administration is taking many steps to guarantee that this program reaches our most vulnerable and hardest-hit communities.

This includes prioritizing processing orders for households experiencing the greatest social vulnerability and in communities that have seen a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly during this Omicron surge, so that Americans who are unable to access the internet or require additional support can phone in their test orders; and collaborating with national and local organizations with extensive experience serving communities of color.

These actions build on the administration’s historic investments in school testing, including providing states with around ten billion dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 screening testing for teachers, staff, and students, and reinforcing the administration’s commitment to keeping all schools open for full-time in-person learning.

In March, more at-home, quick tests will be available. To help manufacturers get their tests approved faster by several food and drug administrations, the administration attempted to build a new, streamlined channel. This year, at least six manufacturers have successfully used the accelerated method.

Prior to the commencement of the administration, there was no federal assistance for testing in schools. There are many other ways for Americans to be checked besides this new program. There are currently over twenty thousand free testing locations around the country, including four times as many pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy free testing program as there were in January of last year, as well as federal surge free testing sites, with more launching every week.

The Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, quick COVID-19 tests to deliver to Americans for free to help certain they have tests on hand if the need arises. This week, a half-billion tests will be available for order and will be shipped directly to American homes.

COVID-19 testing is an essential tool for limiting the transmission of the virus. Americans should use at-home tests if they start to have symptoms at least five days after coming into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or is gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or are unvaccinated, according to public health experts and various health care centers across the United States.

These new federal sites have been successful in ensuring that our most vulnerable and at-risk communities have equitable access to testing, with preliminary data indicating that over three out of four tests at various cities across the United States and other related sites, sites that have been open the longest and have been administered to people of color, have been administered to people of color.

The administration has taken substantial steps to minimize the cost of testing and enhance access to free testing from the beginning