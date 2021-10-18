According to new data from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), Unvaccinated adults are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or dying from the disease than those who are fully vaccinated.

The risk of dying from the COVID-19 is 11 times greater for the unvaccinated and the risk of testing positive with the coronavirus is six times higher according to the CDC data analysis.

Unvaccinated Americans Are 11 Times More Likely To Die Of Covid

But the data still doesn’t give a complete picture as only 16 health departments that account for just 30 percent of the population in America have been included in the study; the data will be updated when more health departments participate.

A study was released which analyzed the co-relation between corona cases and deaths between April and July and found that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized.

According to Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease officer said that although all three parameters cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the decline better still can be done.

However, according to the CDC data from the last week of August, the death rates among unvaccinated Americans were 30 percent lower when compared to data in the first week of the month, from 13 deaths per 100,000 people to 9 deaths per 100,000 people.

But if one looks at the data from April, the risk for fully vaccinated Americans has never been higher with 1.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

Last week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director pointed towards the pockets of unvaccinated Americans who are at risk of catching the virus.

Though the co-relation of cases and deaths have subsided according to the CDC data the rate of hospitalization though among the unvaccinated Americans has jumped more than 80 percent if u look from the first week of August through the last.

The risk ratio also depends on the age of the subject. For instance, the rate of Hospitalization among the age group of 50 is 50 percent higher for the unvaccinated than the vaccinated Americans. While if one looks at the date for the age group 50 to 64 the hospitalization rate goes as high as 31 times for those who remain unvaccinated, and for the age group of 65 and older the hospitalization is 16 times higher for the unvaccinated.

According to the CDC getting vaccinated protects one from getting the Coronavirus and if one gets coronavirus any way it prevents severe illnesses. The agency is also studying the vaccine efficacy over time.

An analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) an estimated 90,000 death could have been prevented from COVID-19 over the past three months if the subjects were vaccinated, half of those deaths occurred in September alone.

According to KFF from the position of the seventh for the leading causes of deaths in July, COVID-19 surged to the position of a second for the causes of death in September. Only Heart disease killed more people than COVID in the US in September. Also, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for the age group of 34 through to 54 in September.

Further as per KFF When the mass vaccination drive started in America the deaths due to COVID-19 decreased but owing to imminent Delta variant, low vaccination rates, the easing of social distancing norms by local governments the COVID cases, deaths, and Hospitalization rates increased again

According to various health experts and those in Government, vaccination is the way out of pandemic and the Booster shot is being envisaged by the experts for vulnerable group post approvals of course. Even young children aged 5-11 are waiting approval for initial does.

As per President Biden, we have to be proactive and work towards vaccinating 66 million Americans who remain unvaccinated