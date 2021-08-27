An Alabama-based family is now in mourning for the deaths of a lady and her unborn child. They died as a result of complications with COVID-19. The mother and her unborn child were both from the state of Alabama. It was reported that Haley Richardson, 32, was admitted to the hospital at the time of her admission despite the fact that she was approximately 7 months pregnant.

An Unvaccinated Pregnant Nurse And Her Unborn ‘sweet Baby Girl’ Have Passed Away Due To COVID

As a result of the pregnancy loss, her unborn daughter died on August 18, and she died two days later, on August 20, as well. Haley contracted the virus near the end of July, despite the fact that she was otherwise healthy aside from her pregnancy. Her health began to deteriorate swiftly. Scientists have revealed that COVID-19 significantly increases the risk of pregnancy complications, such as preterm and stillbirth births, and also raises the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth during the course of the pregnancy.

Richardson worked as a labor and delivery nurse in the hospital Ascension Sacred Heart in Florida, where she assisted ladies in giving birth. She and her husband, Jordan, were living in Alabama at the time of the incident with their 2-year-old daughter when the incident occurred. Jordan Richardson told that his wife became unwell after testing positive for the virus at the end of July and that he was the one who alerted them. She made the decision not to be vaccinated because she was frightened about what would happen to their unborn daughter if she did get the vaccine.

As she was sick at home, her heart rate began to climb, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was transferred to the critical care unit at USA Health’s central hospital campus in the Alabama city of Mobile. According to a family friend, Jason Whatley, after three or four days in the hospital, the (obstetrician) notified her that she was likely to miscarry the baby. “And she continued to deteriorate at a frighteningly rapid pace.” The publication reported that Whatley stated that doctors warned Haley Richardson that she would need to be treated as if she was not pregnant in order to save her life.

“I received a phone call from Haley crying and saying that she was going to lose the baby,” Haley’s mother, Julie Mulkey, recalled her daughter’s phone discussion with her. Haley Richardson’s final Facebook post, in which she chronicled her suffering, was published on August 9. When you’re in the middle of the night, in the wee hours of the morning, it’s easy to imagine that everything is a nightmare or that you’re simply in this hospital bed because of your own troubles with Covid, says the woman who shared her story. “Not because anything is wrong with my precious newborn daughter, whom I believed I was protecting in my own womb, no, I’m not sad because anything is wrong with her. I am completely aware of the prognosis as well as the reality of the situation.” Afterward, she expressed her appreciation to her friends and family for their outpouring of support at this difficult time.

In accordance with AL.com, Whatley In the months before her health rapidly deteriorated, Richardson was placed on a waiting list for an ECMO treatment at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, which involves the use of a machine that removes blood from the body, oxygenates it, and then returns it to the body. Even so, she was unable to make it to the hospital on time. According to the New York Times, Jordan Richardson is now advising pregnant women to be vaccinated against the flu. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement claiming that immunizations were safe for pregnant women.