Update On COVID 19: An Annual Shot May Be Necessary

At the Reuters Next conference today, Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO, and founder revealed that the chances of us having to get a COVID 19 shot every year are on the rise. Additionally, Sahin confirmed that BioNTech would be able to adapt its COVID 19 vaccine promptly to the new variant of Omicron. Yesterday, Pfizer’s chief spoke to the British broadcaster BBC in a similar way. Albert Bourla, DVM, Ph.D., Pfizer’s CEO, told the broadcaster that people will likely need to get vaccinated annually for decades to come.

In a study, Pfizer and Moderna boosters offer the greatest protection, but all vaccine-booster combos are effective. A new study published in The Lancet found that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines may be the best at protecting against COVID 19, even though many vaccines and booster shots can be effective.

Researchers evaluated subjects who had been previously protected against COVID 19 by AstraZeneca (until it is licensed in the U.S.) or Pfizer vaccine. Regardless of how the participants were initially vaccinated, most of the boosters significantly boosted immune responses. These results suggest that Pfizer and Moderna shots are especially effective.

On Monday, 6th Dec, at 12:01 am Eastern Time, the CDC will enforce stricter testing requirements for international travelers, according to a statement issued late Thursday. A negative COVID 19 test result is now required for passengers arriving from abroad within one day of their departure.

Unless they can show a positive, pre-departure test within 1 day of travel or: passengers 2 years of age or older cannot board flights bound for the United States unless they meet the following requirements:

Documentation demonstrating that the organization has recovered from COVID 19 in the last 90 days.

A letter from a physician or public health official certifying that the passenger can travel.

President Joe Biden announced today that COVID 19 will be updated. In addition to fears over the new Omicron variant, which scientists are still attempting to fully understand, the announcement comes amid confusion over its purpose. In his address, Vice President Biden outlined his plan to combat COVID 19 during the winter months. He called on insurance companies to pay for COVID 19 home tests and strict requirements for international travelers.

Authorities in Madrid announced Thursday that they had found the first Spanish case of the new Omicron variant in someone who was not connected to a risky country. This is not the first case of the Omicron variant in Spain, but it is the first instance that proves the new variant has been circulating for some time.

A 62-year-old person has mild symptoms and is experiencing a mild illness. Reuters reports that the pair were fully vaccinated with a variant of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and did not have close contact with anyone from those countries. In addition to the two cases being investigated, two other cases have been confirmed involving mild symptoms and no travel history to countries at risk.

There has been the first-ever detection in the United States of the Omicron coronavirus variant. SF Department of Public Health officials confirmed that on Nov. 29, a traveler from South Africa had tested positive for COVID 19. According to genomic sequencing, COVID 19 evolved from the Omicron variant.

As far as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is aware, none of the close contacts of the person who was sickened have tested positive and the person is experiencing mild symptoms. The governor of California said this case reinforced the importance of vaccinations. Approximately a week before it was set to begin, a preliminary injunction blocked President Joe Biden’s national vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.