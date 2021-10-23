20% of US Adults Acquired Mental Health Treatment Last Year

A federal report, released recently, shows a small increase in the number of those who acquired mental health treatment in 2020.

Last year, almost 20.3% of adults had mental health issues. While some went for medications, other chose counseling or other therapies. Some even opted to receive both.

The latest report on mental health shows that one in five US adults acquired treatments for mental health issues. Experts reached this conclusion after analyzing the data from the national health interview survey.

As per the study, 10% of them opted for counseling or therapy. And 16.5% went for medications.

The report, however, failed to analyze the factors that led to such a situation. But it comes in the wake of greater concerns about the mental health implications of COVID 19 and its consequences.

Schools remained closed for a long. A large number of families lost their sources of revenue. And social distancing isolated people.

Another study showed that one in four adults showed signs of anxiety and depression in January this year. The same was one among ten in the time period of January-June 2019. Yet another study CDC published recently shows an increase of 14% in the number of adults who experienced symptoms of depression and anxiety in the earlier months of this year.

The studies show a disturbing increase in the percentage of adults opting for mental health treatments. As per statistical analysis, it is a 1% point than that of 2019. Experts said that 19% of adults chose to receive treatment for mental health issues.

The increase appears minor. Still, it may be the sign of something worse. A large number of people may not have had access to the help they need for mental stress. It may even indicate that the situation was worse in 2020 than during the pre-pandemic days.

The report also brings out the wide disparity in this regard. Experts assume that white people are the groups who received help for mental stress; 24.6%. 20.6% of them received prescription medication for the same. And the percentage of those who received counseling was 11.4%.

The rates among the blacks, Hispanics, and Asian-Americans in the matter are over 15%, almost 13%, and almost 8%. Furthermore, women appear to have received more help with mental health issues when compared with men.

When it comes to age, those in the age range of 18-45 have received more help than the age range of 45-64. The majority of people in the younger age group appear to have gone for counseling and other therapies. The older group seems to have preferred medication.

Treatments received for mental health also varied based on demographics. The number of those receiving help in mental health issues and the number of those consuming medications for the same vary based on whether they live in rural and urban areas. When it comes to therapies and counseling, the trend was contrary. The number was lower in rural areas.

In another related study based on the statistics of the second phase of last year, 20% of Adults Sought Mental Health Treatment Last Year, Data Shows that 77% of those white adults who experienced mental stress received the emotional and social assistance required. Hispanics, blacks, and Asian-Americans, however, fall at the lower end of the spectrum in this regard.

Do the following if you are someone concerned about the mental health of yourself or that of your loved ones:

Socialize: Give utmost importance to face-to-face conversations.

Stick to a regular workout routine.

Pour out your heart to someone you trust.

Spend time for your hobbies. Listen to good music.

Learning a stress management technique and spending time for yourself too will work wonders in your mental health.